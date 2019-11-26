Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane

WATSEKA — One of the area’s oldest Christmas traditions now is underway at the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka.

The museum, located at 103 W. Cherry, now is displaying its 52nd annual Christmas Tree Lane. Admission is free, though donations are welcome. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree with their monetary donations. Ribbons will be awarded when the voting ends Dec. 23. A panel of judges also will award prizes for the best use of theme, most original, best decorated and to the tree with the best handcrafted items. This year’s theme is “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Janet Anderson, the chair of this year’s event, said community businesses and groups have stepped forward to decorate 43 trees. Another three extra-large trees have been decorated by volunteers of the museum. There is no charge to decorate a tree and the trees are provided by the museum.

The annual Christmas Tree Lane is the museum’s second most popular draw of the year, after the fall Harvest Daze, she said.

The trees are distributed throughout the floors of the museum, including on the old courtroom floor itself, encouraging visitors to tour the facility. The museum boasts a wide variety of materials, including collections of commemorative plates, antique cameras and typewriters, medical equipment, military uniforms and memorabilia and a classroom from years ago.

Along with the trees, the museum also has a Gingerbread House competition, although the homes can be made out of any medium.

The holiday displays can be viewed during museum hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.