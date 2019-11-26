5 interesting facts about holiday shopping

Throwin’ around big money

Sales are projected to hit $1 trillion in the U.S. this holiday season. Retail forecasts say that on average, shoppers will spend about $1,000 each on holiday gifts. Most shoppers are expected to purchase around 14 presents on average this year. According to Coinstar, 65 percent of U.S. adults will set a budget this holiday season, and 77 percent will go over it.

Shopping in unusual places

Shoppers spend between $96 billion and $98 billion in online shopping during the holiday season. According to a survey by a major online payments service, 22 percent of the 1,000 respondents shop on the toilet.

A gift for Rover

Pet owners are expected to spend an average of $62 on their furry family members for the holidays. Consumers in the U.S. and UK will spend more than $5 million on their pets for Christmas.

Returning the love

The busiest time of the year to return retail purchases is during lunch on Dec. 26, according to retail studies. And the Midwest sees some of the highest rates of holiday gift returns, with return rates of more than 19 percent the week after Christmas.

Thinking out of the box

About 46 percent of consumers plan to purchase intangible gifts this holiday season, with food/beverage experiences and charitable donations topping the list. Also, 11 percent of consumers plan to purchase a subscription box or service as a holiday gift. The top types they’ll go for are beauty/grooming and fashion/apparel boxes.