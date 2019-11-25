Voice of the People: We need cultural shift on fallen leaves

I am writing to bring to light an issue of importance to community health and quality of life in our city and suburban communities. I am sure there are others out there who feel the same but might feel hesitant to speak out.

Part of the appeal and beauty of our environment are the numerous large, mature trees that line our streets. Sadly, we have lost many to invasive species such as Emerald Ash Borer and the attack of diseases/pests due to climate change. But along with these beautiful elements to our landscaping, which increase property value and sustain a host of important wildlife species, comes this odd obsession to “clean up” after the nature we seek to be close to.

The unregulated noise and air pollution of gas-powered leaf blowers, in particular, has increasingly become a scourge to my area, as it has for many others around the country, where every fall people feel the need to forgo the benefits of exercise and peace and quiet for these loud, obtrusive machines.

I cannot understand why one would choose to live in a heavily canopied area and then insist on not taking the leaves for the trees, so to speak. Even if one cannot physically rake due to age or health, understandably, we can insist the help we hire use rakes, or use less polluting electric blowers, or just don’t rake at all. Working from home, now more the norm for many, it is nearly impossible to concentrate, let alone hold a professional conversation or meeting over the ear shattering decibels of these machines.

Fallen leaves are essential to the winter and spring survival of various insect species, and caterpillars of host butterflies that feed our birds and their young. Mulched leaves are the perfect free fertilizer for our garden beds and lawns. We should not seek to control nature but live as part of it. Nature is not organized and thrives with diversity. Adding native flowers and shrubs to our landscaping — along with leaving, at least some amount, of the leaves — helps the circle of life sustain itself and recover more readily from disease and climate disruptions.

Lawns of pure grass do not sustain life. Nature always moves in to fill a void, and where “weeds” creep in, this is often simply and indicator of a nutritional imbalance – clover and dandelion bring nitrogen and calcium to the surface along with sustaining insect life like bees with their blooms.

Our home landscapes are on the frontlines for species protection, and one person, one community at a time can make a difference.

In this technological and industrial age, we must start to forgo or seek alternatives to that very same technology – mechanical and chemical — to preserve our physical, mental and spiritual health. Switching from gas-powered tools to less polluting electric or manual ones will only improve our quality of life. All year, we are assaulted by noise and pollution: traffic, planes, trains, power tools, fireworks, etc. Do any of us really enjoy listening to this chaos, or breathing in exhaust and lawn chemicals? Likely no.

It’s a cultural shift, to love our lawns, our little pieces on loan from this earth, in a new way, and change is never easy, but the peace and health it can bring is worth the effort.

Tracy DeMarco

Kankakee