News briefs: Free thanksgiving dinner, lighted parade and more

Church invites all for a free Thanksgiving dinner

KANKAKEE — Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church is planning a free Thanksgiving Community Dinner. The church is welcoming those who are homeless, have fallen on hard times, those who are lonely or those who simply want to share a good meal.

Meals will be served dine-in or carryout, with delivery available for shut-ins and those with disabilities.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 370 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327.Watseka Chamber announces Lighted Christmas Parade

The city of Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. This year’s theme is “A Homemade Christmas.”

Registration forms can be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office at 110 S. Third St., Watseka or at watsekachamber.org.

Prizes will be awarded in seven different categories. There is no entry fee to participate. Registrations of all kinds are being accepted. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree next to the post office on Walnut Street will take place at 6:30 p.m.Laundry centers teaming with Fortitude for coat drive

SmartWash Laundry Center and SmartCoin Laundry Center in Bourbonnais is partnering with Fortitude Community Outreach this holiday season.

During December, SmartWash and SmartWash Coin will collect gently used or new coats. Anyone who donates a coat at one of their facilities will receive a complimentary SmartWash Laundry Bag.

The coats will be donated to Fortitude, a local organization that exists to meet the physical, social and spiritual needs of the homeless in Kankakee County.Visit the library to enjoy an evening with Santa

The Limestone Township Library District will host an Evening with Santa from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at the library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee.

Each session will feature story time, crafts and a special time with Santa in the Peterson School house.

There is no fee for this program, but pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit the library, call 815-939-1696 or visit limestonelibrary.org.County extension office to host poultry workshop

The University of Illinois Extension will host a poultry workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 6, at the Kankakee County Extension Office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais.

The workshop is geared for homeowners and small-scale farmers with a small flock. Topics covered will include housing plans, feeding the flock, protection from predators, diseases and insect pests, handling and storing eggs and marketing.

University of Illinois research specialist in agriculture Pam Utterback will be the guest speaker. She will be assisted by James Theuri, University of Illinois Extension local food systems and small farms educator.

A registration fee of $10 per person is required by Dec. 3. The fee includes handouts and light refreshments. To register, visit extension.illinois.edu/gkw, call the office at 815-933-8337 or stop by the office to register with cash, check or credit card.

For more information, call 815-933-8337 or email Theuri at jtheu50@illinois.edu.

A minimum number of participants are needed to hold the event.Forest Preserve gift cards available

The Forest Preserve District of Will County now is offering gift cards that can be used to pay for programs, permits, rentals and more.

The new gift card program started in November but it will be offered year-round.

“Gift cards can be given to family and friends so that they can enjoy fun outdoor experiences in the forest preserves such as camping, picnicking, or visiting the district’s six dog parks,” said Lynn Kurczewski, director of visitor services. “For fisherman, these cards make a great gift to be used for boat, motor and kayak rentals or for bait, tackle and snacks at the Monee Reservoir.”

Gift cards also can be used to purchase sustainable products at the Forest Preserve’s visitor centers and camping gear through the district’s “No Gear, No Problem” program. Cards can be purchased at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township, Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet and Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

Varying monetary amounts can be added to the gift cards, which are adorned with photos of nature scenes taken in Will County preserves.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

