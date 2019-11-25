Dunn’s estate continues to help children

Bob Dunn devoted more than half his life to the children of Kankakee, having coached in the Jaycees Little League in Kankakee for 45 years. He died in 2014 at the age of 86 and left the bulk of his estate to improve the lives of youth in the area.

Dunn’s will set up a $700,000 fund, administered by four trustees in conjunction with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. All four of those trustees played, as children, in the Jaycees Little League when Dunn coached. The group includes current Judge Mike Kick, retired Judge Bill Schmidt, Dave Benson of Security Lumber, and Doug Jones, who works for AMITA Health Care.

“There are so many people who can remember one coach in their lives who made a difference,” Jones said. “In Kankakee, Bob was that man. He made a huge difference.”

Dunn coached during the Jaycee’s glory years, when the program qualified for four trips to the Little League World Series (1950, 1958, 1962, 1966). He was on the coaching staff the last three times, and was the manager of the ’66 team that won the consolation championship.

But winning was not Bob’s first priority. He emphasized fairness, teamwork, punctuality and personal responsibility. If someone had violated a rule, he would sit a player down for the game, even if it meant playing with less than nine players. And sometimes his eight would beat another team’s nine.

Jones said the trustees are very conscious of Dunn’s legacy and try to do what he would have wanted. With Dunn in mind, grant awards were announced at a recent meeting of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

The community foundation announced $30,000 in grants, to five groups, by the trustees:

• $10,000 to the Helen Wheeler Center for outpatient therapy and counseling for children.

• $10,000 to the YMCA for a leadership program for youth and teens. That program will serve at least 100, partnering with Youth for Christ, Bible Witness Camp and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

• $4,000 to Child Network, which provides services to victims of child abuse. That money will go toward a center in Iroquois County. Child Network works to create an atmosphere where an abused child can tell his or her story, without being traumatized by having to repeat it over and over again.

• $3,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank for its backpack program helping at-risk children in the Bradley School District. The program provides weekend food to children who might otherwise go hungry.

• $3,000 to Easy Street Theater, which will put on a show in 2020 using Special Needs Actors and Acting Buddies. Next year’s show will be “Shakesmear.”

Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the community foundation, said the foundation awarded $311,000 in grants in 2019, up $55,000 from the year before. The foundation has total assets of $8.9 million and, in most cases, only the interest is given out in awards.

Among its awards this year: downtown beatification in Watseka; Healthy Heroes, health screenings for area firefighters; and All God’s Children Must Have Shoes, which provides shoes to needy children in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.

Smolkovich said the foundation was increasingly administering scholarship funds. In 2020, it will roll out an all-electronic scholarship system. Students can fill out one electronic form online for various scholarship funds administered by the charity.