Voice of the People: Rise of socialism will only spread misery

Kudos to Alan Webber. I love his letters. It seems he always hit the nail on the head.

I generally have strong opinions about what's right and what's wrong in this country. Those opinions generally fall right in line with his. I firmly believe President Trump wants what's best for America, and if he would be a little more diplomatic he would probably get more done.

But it's hard to drain the swamp when you are up to your ears in alligators. But he created some of those gators. As smart as he is he should have known better. However, if you're going to drain the swamp, that would make the gators restless, because they like the stench. So a lot of these battles he's caused probably were unavoidable.

But he is still doing some great things as our leader, like standing up to China. This is long overdue. China is so full of evil and its leaders would love to see America the Beautiful fall. And they've been making great strides toward that end for decades.

It took too long for the people in out country, the best country in the history of the world, to elect a president who would finally stand up and try to so what's right for us. America has been a beacon of light to the whole world since its founding, although we have made some mistakes along the way. At least we now have a strong leader that will fight for us, something we haven't had for many years.

So I hope and pray people would become more proactive about finding the truth instead of listening only to what the mainstream media wants us to know. The truth is out there, but it takes a little effort to find sometimes. I believe we are headed for socialism as Alan stated, and partly because so many people don't have any idea how bad that is. All they have to do is study history. Would these people really want socialism if they knew how it has destroyed lives and nations, or are they just that lazy they want someone to take care of them?

Wake up, America. In socialism the government has all the money and the only thing we the people share is misery, and plenty of it. So Alan, thank you for all your letters and for inspiring me to write this one.

Dennis Gray

Ashkum