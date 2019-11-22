Businesses join forces to help clients' health (copy)

<strong>Ron Ferrias,</strong> of <strong>Bourbonnais,</strong> and <strong>Brent Adams,</strong> of <strong>Bradley,</strong> had similar business problems.

They were good problems to have — their businesses were growing and more space was needed.

Ferrias, the owner of <strong>Elite PT</strong>, a personal training business based in Bourbonnais, and Adams, owner of <strong>Chiropractic Associates of Kankakee</strong> in Bradley, put their heads together and came up with an idea.

Because the businesses somewhat feed off of one another, they set out to locate in neighboring properties so clients easily could transition from one location to the next.

Recently, the Elite PT and Chiropractic Associates moved into available space at 535 E. North St., Bradley. Chiropractic Associates now calls about 1,800 square feet of space in <strong>Suite A</strong> home and Elite PT calls 1,800 square feet in <strong>Suite B</strong> home.

Both business nearly tripled their space.

“What we do goes hand-in-hand with one another. It’s about rehab and conditioning,” said Ferrias, a 36-year-old and a 2001 graduate of <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School</strong>.

Adams, 37, a 2000 BBCHS grad, noted he and Ferrias grew up together and attended <strong>St. Joseph’s Grade School</strong> in Bradley.

Adams said chiropractic service, plus the adjoining <strong>Serenity Massage</strong>, to go with personal training makes for the complete package. He said the idea is to teach clients how to better take care of themselves so they don’t need continuous chiropractic services.

“We function as two separate businesses, but we partner as much as we can,” Ferrias said.

He was asked if that negatively would affect his business. He said satisfied customers will pass on the word to others.

Ferrias said once one of the Adams’ clients seeks his personal training services, his goal is to make sure they maintain their fitness.

Elite PT is open from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment Saturdays. Chiropractic Associates is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Serenity Massage is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

After high school, Adams earned his pre-med degree in 2003 from <strong>Illinois State University</strong>. He earned his doctor of chiropractic in 2006 from <strong>Logan University</strong> in <strong>St. Louis</strong>.

Ferrias earned his English degree from <strong>North Central College</strong> in 2006. Knowing he always wanted to be a fitness instructor, he became a certified trainer in 2006.

The men know there are challenges about their expanding businesses.

“You always have some nervousness when you take on more expenses and responsibilities, but without risk, there is no reward,” Adams said.

Before the new location, Elite PT was at 243 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Chiropractic Associates was located at 232 N. Industrial Drive in Bradley for eight years.

• • •

Looking for a way to say “Thanks” as the holidays near?

The <strong>city of Kankakee</strong> is collecting nonperishable items through Dec. 6. The items can be dropped off in collection bins at Kankakee’s administrative building, 304 S. Indiana Ave.; the Donald E. Green Public Safety Center, 385 E. Oak St.; and the Kankakee Public Library.

November is <strong>National Gratitude Month</strong>.

<strong>Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong</strong> said the city is dedicated to supporting local charities, nonprofits and organizations that work to meet the needs so many of us often take for granted.

“You can help us by giving back to our community as we continue to work together to do our part to make a difference,” the mayor stated in a news release.

Some of the items needed include cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter, soup, crackers, canned fruits-vegetables, canned meats, pasta, protein bars, macaroni, rice and Spam.