Community happenings: Blanket collection, board openings and more

Task force collecting blankets for those in need

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Task Force is working to meet the needs of the under-served by conducting a blanket drive. The group is collecting new or clean, gently used blankets, which will be given to residents in need in surrounding communities. The drive now is underway and will wrap up on Dec. 2.

Donations can be delivered to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 850 S. Fourth St., Watseka.Event to discuss major changes in 2020 Census

KANKAKEE — U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, will host a Census 2020 Community Briefing from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the Kankakee Public Library auditorium, 201 E. Merchant St.

Officials will be on hand to discuss major changes to the upcoming 2020 Census, including paperless surveys that can be completed online or via mobile phone.

This briefing is the third in a series of briefings aimed at educating the community about the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Outreach Coordinator April Williams-Luster at 773-321-2001 or at april.williams-luster@mail.house.gov.Community invited to take part in Christmas Tree Lane

WATSEKA — The 52nd annual Christmas Tree Lane is shaping up but there still are trees available. Decorating is open to any group, family, organization, individual, classroom, daycare, business or church — anyone in Iroquois County — can reserve a tree and decorate it for this year’s event. Participating individuals or organization will only need to supply lights and ornaments as the trees are provided. This year’s theme is “Angels We Have Heard on High” but is not required.

All trees must be decorated by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. There is no fee to decorate a tree. To reserve a tree, call the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, at 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visitors to the museum will be able vote on their favorite trees by dropping change into the corresponding boxes. A panel of judges will choose their favorite trees in the following categories: Best Use of Theme, Most Original, Best Decorated and Best Handcrafted Decorations. A Christmas Tree Lane open house will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

The community also is invited to participate in a Gingerbread House Gallery. The houses do not have to be made of gingerbread. They can be made of any medium as long as the entry is easy to carry and manage, and it doesn’t take up more than a 2-foot by 2-foot space. The entries need to be in place by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Gingerbread House Gallery entries are judged in two categories: Most Original and Best Decorated Display.

Proceeds from the voting are used by the Iroquois County Historical Society to help with maintenance, repairs, upkeep and utility bills.Holiday musical traditions continue at Olivet

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University’s School of Music will present the 84th annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel.Handel’s “Messiah” features scriptural text that follows the life of Christ. The performance will feature Olivet’s full symphonic orchestra and combined choirs from the School of Music. Student soloists include Emily Adams, Samantha Pepper, Emma Morris, Ryan Woodruff and Isaac Lee.

The performance kicks off the holiday concert season at Olivet and will be followed by the Sounds of the Season at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The concert will feature innovative performances of classic holiday music by Olivet’s instrumental and choral ensembles.

Both events are free and open to the public but require a reserved ticket. To reserve tickets, visit olivet.edu/tickets.

Residents invited to apply for board openings

KANKAKEE — Five county board positions are due for appointment or reappointment, including one opening on Kankakee Valley Airport Authority, Manteno No. 9 Drainage District and the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission. There’s also two openings on the Kankakee County Regional Planning Commission.

Anyone interested in applying should download an application from the county’s website, k3county.net. The deadline to apply is Nov. 25.