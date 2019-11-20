'The Feed'; Dolly Parton's life in song

The last Friday before Thanksgiving might not be the best time to introduce a new miniseries called “The Feed.” Streaming today on Amazon Prime, this U.K. production imagines a new-media company that uses brain implants to connect every person in the world. Suddenly, all of our thoughts, experiences, dreams and “searches” are downloaded to a single cloud, accessible by all, via thought.

Guy Burnet (“Ray Donovan”) stars as Tom Hatfield, the rebellious son of Lawrence Hatfield (David Thewlis), the genius/tycoon behind the Feed. Viewers might recall Thewlis as the menacing gangster in the last season of “Fargo,” as well as from roles in the “Harry Potter” movies and “Wonder Woman.”

Things begin to go sideways in this brave new world as an underground of Feed resisters begins to hack the system, turning perfect strangers into murderers or jamming the network and giving everyone in the world a nervous breakdown. Things get personal when Tom’s wife, Kate (Nina Toussaint-White), finds the Feed trying to get between her and her unborn baby.

Centered in London, “The Feed” offers an unsettling vision of a much-too-wired world. Against that dystopian background, the Hatfields’ dynastic melodrama seems like rather small potatoes.

<ul><li>A very different anthology, the eight-part Netflix series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” will dramatize stories based on the popular country star’s songs (including “Jolene” and “Sugar Hill”). Each episode features a different cast. Performers include Melissa Leo, Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin, Gerald McRaney, Julianne Hough, Camryn Manheim, Timothy Busfield and Delta Burke. Parton will appear in a few episodes and introduce every one.</li></ul>

NBC had a 2015 hit with “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” and a 2016 sequel, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors,” period holiday dramas based on Parton’s life and songs. NBC airs “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry” on Tuesday.

<ul><li>A disturbing corner of the immigration debate, the 2019 documentary “Ready for War” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) interviews men who served in the U.S. military only to find themselves deported once their tour of duty concluded. Ominously, some of these trained warriors have been recruited to fight for Mexican drug cartels, making some question the wisdom of this policy.</li><li>A beleaguered Welsh village reels after a work-site explosion kills four in the four-part miniseries “The Accident,” now streaming on Hulu. Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley”) and Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”) star.</li></ul>

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Leonardo DiCaprio plays a charming con man in the 2002 drama “Catch Me If You Can” (5:10 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., Bravo), directed by Steven Spielberg. Martin Scorsese directs Leo as a broker in the 2013 drama “The Wolf of Wall Street” (5:40 p.m., FXM, TV-MA).</li><li>Charlton Heston and Edward G. Robinson star in the 1973 shocker “Soylent Green” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA).</li><li>Scheduled on “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC): an interview with Beth Holloway, whose daughter, Natalee, vanished in Aruba in 2005.</li><li>“Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents a modern take on Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”</li><li>An overscheduled businesswoman gets a glimpse at what life might have been in the 2019 holiday fantasy “Carole’s Christmas” (8 p.m., OWN, TV-PG).</li><li>Erin balks at an abusive nanny’s diagnosis on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE</h3>

Gods toy with the fate of a Greek hero (Todd Armstrong) as he searches for the Golden Fleece in the 1963 adventure “Jason and the Argonauts” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), featuring special effects by Ray Harryhausen and a score by Bernard Herrmann. Honor Blackman (“Goldfinger”) plays Hera.

SERIES NOTES

Thanksgiving in the tropics on “Hawaii Five-0” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Red follows the money (launderer) on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Katie becomes a casserole model on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Help arrives on “Charmed” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Forced family time on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Guilt and remorse on “Magnum PI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Thanksgiving dinner arrives on “Dynasty” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Daniel Craig and Lena Waithe are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Legend and M. Night Shyamalan on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... John Cena, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Brendan Buckley visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Allison Janney, Jonathan Van Ness and Tom Walker appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)

COPYRIGHT 2019 United Feature Syndicate

DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, Mo. 64106; (816) 581-7500