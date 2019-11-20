Michelle Malkin:

ancel Culture Hypocrites on Left and Right
Cancel culture is metastasizing. No one is safe anymore, including yours truly.
On Tuesday afternoon, I was informed that Bentley University in Waltham,
Massachusetts, had pulled the plug on my book discussion of "Open Borders Inc."
with the Center for Immigration Studies' Director of Policy Studies Jessica
Vaughan. The event had been scheduled for this Friday and co-hosts from Bostonians
Against Sanctuary Cities were expecting a crowd of about 300 people.
University officials gave pale excuses for the last-minute cancellation, citing
local organizers' request for an audio box to accommodate media outlets.
Anti-sanctuary activist Lou Murray condemned the decision as "malarkey," vowing
that "the show must and will go on." The Bentley University administrators who
squelched our open discussion of who's subsidizing and profiting on the mass
migration agenda, Murray said, "are the new politically correct Puritans. I thought
'Banned in Boston' died long ago." Liberal opponents of book burning change their
tune when the book topics don't fit their narratives.
This isn't the first time that immigration enforcement advocates have been targeted
in the Bay State. In 2017, Vaughan's talk on sanctuary policies at the Veterans of
Foreign Wars building in Franklin, Massachusetts, was canceled after a vehement
protest by left-wing illegal immigration supporters recycled the Southern Poverty
Law Center's smear that CIS is a "hate group." Vaughan is scheduled to speak next
week at a community center in Sharon, Massachusetts. Protesters are already
organizing online to disrupt the event.
Marginalizing all champions of secure borders and sovereignty as "haters" is SPLC's
bread and butter. Even after its hate-manufacturing character assassins have been
discredited as poverty palace scam artists by liberal journalists, the group
succeeds in executing attacks on political opponents through willing and able media
surrogates. The New York Times, Washington Post, Newsweek, CNN, PBS and MSNBC have
all regurgitated SPLC's release of leaked emails between senior White House adviser
Stephen Miller and a former editor for the conservative Breitbart website. Miller,
who is Jewish, has been attacked repeatedly as a "white nationalist" for
recommending immigration restrictionist books and websites that the powers that be
don't want anyone to read. Miller's frank discussions of "demographic Armageddon"
wrought by mass, uncontrolled migration have been deemed beyond the pale. Unhinged
Sen. Mazie Hirono called on Miller to resign.
But math doesn't lie. The unrelenting numbers of amnestied illegal immigrants,
guest workers, foreign students and green card holders on a path to citizenship --
who vote overwhelmingly, stubbornly and immutably Democratic -- do indeed spell
doom. This week, both The New York Times and Los Angeles Times reported on the
obvious electoral impact of open borders on Virginia and California and the rest of
the country, which will be majority-minority by 2045.
No one called on the journalists reporting the facts to be fired or smeared them as
"conspiracy theorists." When I delivered the same message on Fox News two months
upon my book launch, however, globalist billionaire George Soros's lying henchmen
at Media Matters compared me to the Tree of Life synagogue shooter and hurled
"anti-Semite" epithets at me. More recently, when I defended conservative
nationalist students who confronted establishment GOP representatives at campus
events held by Turning Point USA and the Young America's Foundation with serious
questions about the detrimental consequences of mass migration, the Keepers of the
Gate called on me to be de-platformed and cast out of the conservative
"mainstream."
After delivering two speeches at Lock Haven University and UCLA on the important
battle between grassroots "America first" activists and big business , open borders
Republicans, YAF issued a statement this weekend, asserting: "There is no room in
mainstream conservatism or at YAF for holocaust deniers, white nationalists, street
brawlers, or racists."
Yes, my friends, they were talking about me.
Both the open borders left and right don't want to address immigration-induced
demographics. They just want to demagogue, while joining together in D.C. to push
expanded guest-worker pipelines (S.B. 386), agribusiness amnesties (H.R. 4916), and
massive "Dreamer" work permits (H.R. 6). Employing the very witch hunt tactics of
the left that so many conservative pundits purport to abhor, YAF and others
(including Jonah Goldberg, David French, various snot-nosed libertarians from the
Washington Examiner and elsewhere) demand that I disavow the young nationalist
disrupters who have captured social media attention over the past three weeks.
Don't rely on slanted summaries of what they've said and done. Go to the original
sources, as I have done in communicating with many of these earnest students who
think for themselves.
Because I named their chief strategist and organizer, 21-year-old YouTube show host
Nick Fuentes, I was accused of promoting "Holocaust denialism" and "white
nationalism" based on brief clips of Fuentes accumulated by anonymous sources
culled from 500 of his hours-long shows. I have done no such thing. The rabid
reaction pearl-clutching Beltway elites are having to a kid in his basement exposes
how desperate they are to protect the "America last" racket.
Several of the establishment conservatives now smearing America-firsters have
themselves espoused identitarian ideas and ethnic nationalism of one flavor or
another. But because they are controlled opposition, they are safe.
The only thing I disavow is the hypocritical disavowal mob on both sides of the
aisle. I cancel you.
