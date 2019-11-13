Hulu presents feminist comedy 'Dollface'

Female solidarity looms large in the new comedy “Dollface,” streaming all 10 episodes on Hulu, starting today. Five years into a relationship, Jules (Kat Dennings) finds herself dumped by her boyfriend and suddenly discovers she essentially has abandoned all of her female friends.

The series begins with a surreal fantasy touch as Jules rides a bus filled with crying, dumped women, driven by a literal “cat lady” and deposited at a depot where there is no one to meet her.

This symbol-laden reverie seems funnier than what follows. Jules teams up with her resentful old friends and sorority sisters, Madison (Brenda Song, “The Suite Life on Deck”) and Stella (Shay Mitchell, “Pretty Little Liars”). Much of their dialogue concerns the need for women to support each other and fairly drips with feminist dogma. Whether this is satire is unclear.

As if to compensate, Madison and Stella are drop-dead gorgeous and live posh lifestyles with no visible means of support. Esther Povitsky (“Alone Together”) also stars as a needy co-worker who toils at a lifestyle brand named WOOM, a parody of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

• Deadpan demands some kind of context. You have to actually care about the subject being documented or spoofed. Now streaming on Netflix, the series “I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry” follows a quickly cobbled-together girl band. We soon learn few of the “musicians” ever have played before and were cast more for their looks and attitudes. The producer/creator’s patter offers “Spinal Tap”-like bromides about her band’s potential, but delusion will take you only so far.

• “Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) looks at the life and controversial death of one of the great boxers of the 20th century, a man twice defeated by Muhammad Ali.

Few sports figures had such a meteoric rise and fall.

His mysterious death has inspired a cottage industry of conspiracy theorists.