Wash your undercarriage regularly this winter

<strong>Q:</strong> With winter fast approaching accompanied with salt-covered streets, do I need to check or redo the factory supplied undercoating that comes with my 2017 Nissan Versa? <strong>— C.S., Lake County, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Undercoating is supposed to last the life of the car. Be sure to have the undercarriage washed regularly at your favorite tunnel car wash. Even undercoating can trap the brine, which, upon drying, can attract future moisture.

<strong>Q:</strong> Here in Pennsylvania, there are many old, usually small, one-lane bridges still in use. Most times, there will be a sign posted on both sides saying, “Yield to Oncoming Traffic.” In my area, when there is heavy traffic at rush hour, cars will back up on both sides as each side takes turns going one at a time.

I think it would be much more efficient if, when traffic starts to back up, all the cars on one side would go and then all the cars on the other side would go. It would eliminate these long backups and waste of gas. This is akin to a construction zone where traffic is reduced to one lane and they either put up a traffic light at each end (for long-term construction) or have a person at each side directing traffic for short term events. <strong>— D.P., Macungie, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If it was cost effective and more efficient, the Department of Transportation would erect traffic signals. But unless it is rush hour, they are not likely to be worth the cost. The take-your-turn method actually is quite efficient. I regularly visit family in Pennsylvania and often encounter lane reductions because of road work. This is the only state where I have seen signs directing motorists to use both lanes and then take turns at the choke point. It works quite well.

<strong>Q:</strong> I read with interest the question from BB, of Morrison, as we recently purchased a 2019 Jeep. I went to the NADA Guides site you quoted and found we purchased the vehicle about $1,500 below the invoice price NADA shows for the vehicle with options. I’m thinking there must be other pricing the dealer has access to. Do dealers really pay anywhere near the “invoice” pricing? <strong>— G.B., La Grange</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The short answer is no, they do not pay the invoice price they might show you. But you might be confusing the manufacturer’s suggested retail price with the dealer’s invoice price. The car dealer would like to get the MSRP, and sometimes, with really hot models, they do.

I won’t go into things that affect the price the dealer pays because some of it has to do with the hold-back they get from the manufacturer as well as the volume of cars they sell and so on. It gets complicated.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have run-flat tires on my 2013 BMW. I do not like the hard ride these tires give. I would like to change to regular tires and carry a compressor and a can of fix a flat in my trunk. I also have different size tires on the front and back. Could I change to the same size on front and back? <strong>— J.D., Orland Park</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You certainly might replace your expensive run-flat tires with traditional tires. And, most new cars come with a compressor and tire sealer instead of a spare tire. It saves space and reduces weight. Because your front tires are a different size than the rears, I would advise against buying all four of the same size tires. Stick with the original sizes.