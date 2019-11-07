Sheriff: Roadway fatalities on the rise

For months, Sheriff Mike Downey has been warning that car fatalities are rising. So far this year, 21 people have died in car accidents in Kankakee County. That compares with nine for all of last year, he said.

“We are working to improve problematic intersections,” the sheriff said.

Of Kankakee County’s population of about 110,000, about 30 percent of residents live in areas where sheriff’s deputies mainly patrol.

As a result of layoffs five years ago, the number of deputies dropped to 37, from 52. Now, the force is back up to 42.

“Our numbers aren’t enough to serve the constituents,” he said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

In another way, the layoff of deputies cost the county a lot.

“With the training our deputies and correctional officers receive, when we lay off these highly trained individuals, we don’t get that training back. You bring people in that need to be trained.”

Over the last 15 years, expenditures in the jail have amounted to $130 million. In the same time, the county has pulled in $117 million in revenue, thanks to contracts with federal agencies and other counties, the sheriff said.

As a result, local taxpayers have paid about $850,000 a year to run the jail. That is much less than taxpayers fork out in counties without jail contracts, Downey said.

The infusion of out-of-county money has helped the county solve its budget woes, he said.

The county has been housing inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service since 2005 and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, since 2016.