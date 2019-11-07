Kankakee-based Marine Corps League honors veterans

HONORING VETERANS

Daily Journal photos by John Dykstra

Members of the Kankakee County-based Marine Corps League Detachment 1253 participated in a ceremony honoring veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Kankakee Community College. U.S. Army veteran Eric Carlson tells those attending the ceremony, "If you can find one thing you are passionate about, just one thing to help someone else, it will make the world a better place. Carlson is the program director for 1PET1VET, an organization that pairs veterans with support dogs.