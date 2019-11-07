'Back to Life' takes cringe comedy to new extremes

Some of the most serious television work is being done by comedians. Straddling the line between awkward humor and deep tragedy, the new BBC-produced series “Back to Life” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) offers rich material for its co-creator and star.

Daisy Haggard plays Miri, a character whose situation seems as far from sitcom material as possible. After an absence of 18 years, Miri returns to her parents’ home in a dowdy but gentrifying seaside British resort. She’s out of touch with her contemporaries and literally out of sorts. That’s because she just served 18 years in prison. For murder.

“Life” explores her dreadfully awkward adjustment to “normal” life. Miri thinks the best thing to do when she gets home is to return the portable CD player to an old crush, something she borrowed before serving her term. She doesn’t know CD players have become museum pieces. Or that he’s married. And having an affair with someone near and dear to Miri’s extremely small circle.

Her spectacularly grim circumstances add pathos to what might seem like ordinary cringe comedy. And her plight makes those characters who are kind to her, such as a possible employer and a friendly neighbor (Adeel Aktar), near saintly in their compassion.

Viewers might recognize Haggard from her role on “Episodes,” where she played the weird, sour-faced Hollywood “comedy” producer who never seemed to get anyone’s jokes. She also was cast in the mad British comedy “Peep Show,” as well as the 2008 adaptation of “Sense & Sensibility,” proving she can hold her own in any genre on either side of the Atlantic.

Miri’s chilly mother, Caroline, is played by veteran actress Geraldine James, most recently seen on these shores as the stepmother in Netflix’s Canadian series “Anne With An E,” a worthy adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables.”

Both are excellent here, exploring roles just this side of unbelievable. Miri’s backstory and the crime that sent her away emerge in dollops of flashbacks and references, against the backdrop of a stunning British coastline. It’s easy to see this series as the unsettling answer to the unasked question, “What if they remade ‘Broadchurch’ as a comedy?”

• Is Big Bird approaching his AARP days?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosts “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (6 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-Y), featuring a gathering of Muppets and special guests performing classic songs from the first 50 years of the beloved educational series.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

