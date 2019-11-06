‘Tis the season… to get more deals

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I have to share my deals with you. I went to a department store, and I had a $10 coupon to spend off a $10 purchase. I ended up finding so many things on clearance that I spent more than I planned.

First, men’s swim trunks were marked down from $30 to $4.99 per pair. Beach towels were marked down to $2.99 each. I bought a pair of leather summer sandals for $7.99. I also found a large beach tote for $3.99 that was originally $25.

It seemed that around every turn, I was finding bargains. I would not have thought to look for these things as November weather looms. <strong>— Dorothy R.</strong>

----------------

You scored some incredible deals, and you also discovered one of the best secrets of clearance shopping for everything from clothing to housewares to home décor: Shop out of season.

If you study sales cycles and patterns, you’ll quickly learn that the most expensive time to buy something is when you need it. The swim trunks, sandals, and beach supplies likely first hit the stores in late spring, enticing shoppers to purchase them at full price.

Shoppers who needed new summer gear during the summer likely paid full price – or close to it. However, as summer turned to fall, any remaining summer items began to drop in price. Now that it’s November, any summer items left in stores are likely reaching rock-bottom prices, especially if you live in a four-season climate.

Buying at the end of one season in anticipation for the same season the following year is a great money-saving strategy to get in the habit of. With December approaching, I also get ready to get in the holiday shopping mood… after the holiday! Interested in purchasing decorations, cards, or even an artificial Christmas tree? All of these items will be at far better prices once the holidays have passed – as much as 75 to 90 percent off original prices.

If you live in an area that receives snow, the best time to buy a new shovel, ice melt salt, or snowblower isn’t the week that the first dusting of snow appears. It’s in springtime, once the snow season has ended, and stores are looking to clear these items out to make room for the next season’s springtime displays. I understand that sometimes, you must buy in season out of necessity. If you need snow removal gear during snow season, it may be a must-buy regardless of price. However, if you’re able to wait to upgrade existing equipment until the season ends, you’ll save significantly more.