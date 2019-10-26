Saturday frights; HBO's 'Mrs. Fletcher'

The last Saturday night before Halloween offers no shortage of frightful distractions. A new series, very much like others, debuts, called “Destination Fear” (10 p.m. Saturday, Travel, TV-PG). Our hosts visit a Tennessee penitentiary with a reputation for spectral infestation. One of its past “guests” included James Earl Ray, convicted of assassinating civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Holiday-themed films and franchises include two helpings of “Boo! A Madea Halloween” (6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, USA, TV-14). Fans of mopey creature melodramas can catch “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (6 p.m. Saturday, Pop, TV-14) and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I” (9 p.m. Saturday, Pop, TV-14). Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds star in the 2013 mega-bomb “R.I.P.D.” (9 p.m. Saturday, Syfy, TV-14). The scariest thing about it was how much money it lost. Kurt Russell stars in John Carpenter’s 1982 remake of horror classic “The Thing” (9 p.m. Saturday, Starz Encore), and the voices of Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter animate the 2005 ghoulish offering “Corpse Bride” (8 p.m. Saturday, Disney XD, TV-PG).

• A “comedy” so concerned in creating cringe that it forgot to be funny, “Mrs. Fletcher” (10:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) will unfold as a seven-part miniseries. As opposed to a limited series. Or just one short season.

Its category notwithstanding, “Mrs. Fletcher” would be appalling if it weren’t so dull. Kathryn Hahn (“Crossing Jordan,” “Our Idiot Brother”) stars as Eve Fletcher. She’s a divorced single mom, first seen helping her son, Brendan (Jackson White), prepare to pack for college. Or rather packing for him as he ignores her to scroll away on his phone.

In a fairly economical pilot episode, we learn that Brendan is a jerk, perhaps a sociopath, and that faced with her empty nest, Eve plans to broaden her horizons by engaging in meaningless flings, perhaps with younger men who have a thing for “hot” moms. Determining whether this is liberating or sad is in the eye of the beholder.

We also learn that her ex, Brendan’s absent dad, is so caught up with his second wife and family that he’s never given him any examples of how a gentleman might behave.

The main problem here is that Brendan and Eve are presented as such extreme types that they are barely believable as people who’ve even met each other before, never mind being mother and son.

Old-fashioned network sitcoms often get slammed for trite characterizations. And shows like “Bob Hearts Abishola” don’t exactly refute that argument. But “Fletcher” was written by Tom Perrotta, praised for his work on “Election” and “The Leftovers.” Despite his resume and reputation and the show’s TV-MA-worthy content, “Mrs. Fletcher” is just as contrived as any sitcom you’ll see on CBS.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Washington Nationals host the Houston Astros in game four of the World Series (8 p.m., Fox).

• Michigan hosts Notre Dame in college football action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

• An interior decorator is hired by a tycoon to spruce up the holidays in the 2019 romance “Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Rival singers put aside their differences and take a road trip to an important gig in the 2019 holiday comedy “The Road Home for Christmas” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• A baby rhino receives a set of vaccination shots on “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (8 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG).

• A “CNN Special Report” (9 p.m.) examines the history of impeachment.

• Chance the Rapper hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) and also performs.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Linus expresses unorthodox beliefs in the 1966 holiday special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-G).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): China’s panda bears; an interview with Joe Biden.

• The Nationals host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series (8 p.m., Fox). If not required, look for repeat episodes of Fox’s Sunday comedies.

• The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers meet in NFL football action (8:15 p.m., NBC).

• A new villain craves bling on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• Jason has a target on his back on “Power” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• Paranoia strikes deep on “The Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A play unfolds for a single mysterious patron (Jeremy Irons) on “Watchmen” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Priorities loom large while fleeing an urban wildfire on “The Affair” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Vincent lures Bumpy into a wager he can’t cover on “Godfather of Harlem” (9 p.m., Epix, TV-MA).