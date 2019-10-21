Helen Mirren dons another crown

God may save the queen, but the rest of us will have to rely on Helen Mirren. The durable British actress has played both incarnations of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and now stars as Russian Czarina “Catherine the Great” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), a four-part miniseries co-produced by HBO and the U.K.’s Sky TV.

For those who think politics have never been messier or court intrigue more nefarious, “Catherine” begins as she assumes power shortly after arranging the murder of her husband, Peter, a point not lost on her weak-willed son. Many in the Russian court do not take kindly to being ruled over by a German-born schemer. And rumors of her sexual appetites are spread, fanned in part by her own boudoir behavior, aided and abetted by her confidante Countess Praskovya Bruce (Gina McKee).

Not to give too much of the historical record away, but much of her time is spent in the arms of military hero Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke), whom many consider too rough around the edges for courtier life.

A soap opera with epic historical sweep, “Catherine” explores how she used war and diplomacy to expand Russia’s borders to the Crimea and the Black Sea, all while battling domestic enemies. Some may find the talk of wars and schemes between Russia and Turkey rather interesting, given recent headlines.

The production accentuates lavish locations, having been shot in palaces in Latvia, Lithuania and St. Petersburg, Russia. For better or worse, this is very much set in the corridors of Russian power. There aren’t a lot of expensive battle scenes, but fans of sumptuous interior decor won’t really care.

• Friends traverse 1,200 miles through Texas’ borderlands, exploring the wild habitat that may be affected by contentious immigration proposals in the 2019 documentary “The River and the Wall” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-14).

• A series about how history repeats itself and reverberates in our current events, “Retro Report on PBS” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) looks at efforts to curb suicide among returning combat veterans, the roots of today’s birth surrogacy laws and lingering effects of lead poisoning.