Typical Student

One of the players in the youth symphony is Lydia Miller, a junior who plays the oboe.

A student at Herscher High School, she comes from a musical background. Her grandmother teaches piano. Her mother, who plays the flute, teaches at Herscher and Reed-Custer. She has two brothers who play the bassoon and tuba. Both were also in the youth symphony.

Her college plans are undecided, but she is considering music education.

At Herscher she is also active in marching band, as a member of the color guard and plays in that school’s orchestra.

Of the youth symphony, she says, “it gives me extra time to develop my skills.”