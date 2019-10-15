At least 10 things I hate about 'The Masked Singer'

Is it wrong to hate “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG)? Asking for a friend.

Really, a show so insipid, and purposely stupid, doesn’t merit or deserve anyone working themselves up to a state of personal wrath.

At the same time, it represents so much of what I can’t stand about contemporary entertainment culture. So, it’s a nice roundup of everything I hate — a tidy compendium of so much I find loathsome.

For starters, it’s brain-numbingly loud. It’s the kind of show you watch to stop thinking. No one on the show talks in a conversational tone; everything is shouted. And wit never translates to a scream. The patter here makes the old “Hollywood Squares” sound similar to the Algonquin Round Table. You actually can feel yourself getting dumber as you watch “The Masked Singer.”

It celebrates celebrity for its own sake and counts on its audience’s worship of famous people to sit still for insipid, childish, forced, “insane” and “outrageous” moments to see the big celebrity reveal.

Don’t take my word for it. In a promotional clip, comic and judge Ken Jeong states, or rather shouts, “This show is not about creating stars; it’s a show about celebrating stars!” Thanks for the tip, Ken. That’s where I get off.

Worse still, it is steeped in the imagery of stars as all-powerful figures worthy of Secret-Servicelike protection. Host Nick Cannon says their secret identity is protected with “military style” secrecy. They are delivered in armored limousines. As if they were presidents. Or gangsters. Or a little bit of both.

I could go on about how I never have found Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken”) remotely funny. Or how no television show ever should give anti-vax harridan Jenny McCarthy a second of exposure. Or how Nick Cannon is giving Ryan Seacrest a run for the money in the milquetoast, overexposed mediocrity department. But that would be gilding the lily.

Each of those performers is dreadful in his or her special way. To discuss them only detracts from the unique and awful nature of “The Masked Singer.” It has emerged as a kind of unified field theory of wretched pop culture. Network television’s death rattle. Pop music’s auto-tuned nadir.

It’s simply Everything I Hate. So, I just love that it’s here to kick around.

<ul><li>Streaming today on Facebook Watch, “Limetown” adapts the hugely popular fictional podcast of the same name. Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”) stars as journalist Lia Haddock, investigating a Tennessee town near a secret research center where more than 300 people mysteriously vanished. “Stranger Things” have happened.</li><li>Netflix begins streaming “Ghosts of Sugar Land,” a documentary about the friends of a young Texas man who shocked them by joining Muslim extremists.</li></ul>

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Something catching on “Chicago Fire” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>An apartment complex faces quarantine on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>Julia’s shameful video goes viral on “Almost Family” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).</li><li>A bioterrorist sparks a manhunt on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>Dex takes on a local real estate swindler on “Stumptown” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).</li><li>Lights dim on “American Horror Story: 1984” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).</li><li>“Wild Metropolis” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) concludes with a glance at critters that survive despite encroaching urban sprawl.</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE</h3>

A ride with a stranger leads a musician down a dangerous path in the 1945 noir shocker “Detour” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

Boston Rob mentors on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Barry meets the brothers on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Archie recruits a new football star on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Football failures on “Schooled” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Bygones are bygones in Azerbaijan on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Pool party peer pressure on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A public scandal inspires a private viewing on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Playing possum on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... No time to prepare on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

“Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) sweeps up the Scraps ... Whoopi Goldberg and Ta-Nehisi Coates appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Lupita Nyong’o, Dane Cook, Jay “Sinatraa” Won, Matthew “Super” DeLisi and the Avett Brothers on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Ed Helms, June Diane Raphael and 5 Seconds of Summer appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

