The failure of 'Batwoman'

Anyone who reads this column knows I’m rather cool to superhero movies and shows. Call me a snob. I’d rather watch something based on a book than a comic book.

I believe there are superheroes in our midst. They just happen to be real young people asking questions, speaking up to the powerful, testifying before Congress and running for office. Let’s hear their stories. Put down the comic books and become your own superhero.

That said, I was particularly struck by “Batwoman” (7 p.m. Sunday, CW, TV-14), now in its second week. Rarely does a show fail on every level. Humorless, shallow, grim and formulaic, it undercuts its obvious messaging at every turn.

Why does a show celebrating a woman’s power make her dependent almost entirely on her male cousin’s costumes, toys and man cave? Not to mince words, “Batwoman” makes a big deal of the fact Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) is gay. Does she also have to be so damaged and dreary? Not to mention so desperate for Daddy’s approval?

I’m not the only one confused by all of this. According to the Rotten Tomatoes website, the show has a 72 percent favorable rating amongst professional reviewers, but a ghastly 8 percent approval rating from more than 2,300 individual viewers, many of them diehard DC fans.

The professionals seem to be rooting for what “Batwoman” might stand for — or become. Mere fans were appalled by a show so muddled and boring. In this case, I’ve got to go with the voice of the people.

• Blending science, psychology and all-too-grim current events, the documentary miniseries “Why We Hate” (9 p.m. Sunday, Discovery) explores one of life’s and history’s most vexing paradoxes. How can humans, capable of reaching for the stars and creating unmatched beauty, also treat their fellows with such barbarity? In the 20th century, people watched in horror as the culture that created Beethoven and Brahms turned to the Third Reich.

Produced by Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney, “Hate” does a good job of letting researchers explain their work at length. In the opening episode, Yale professor and cognitive scientist Laurie Santos discusses research among isolated island monkeys. Without language or culture, they still seem to pair off in distinct tribes and fight violently for resources and territory. How and where is that tribalism learned?

We also visit British football (soccer) fans who have turned their devotion to their team and its colors into a life-and-death allegiance that appears to surpass even that of religion, race or nationalism. What need does that fill?

During six episodes, “Hate” will examine how such tribal identity and loathing for the “other” has been weaponized.

It shows how domestic terrorists touting white identity share many of the same tactics as ISIS to dehumanize others, glorify violence and blind recruits to the consequences of their beliefs and actions.

• As television audiences fracture and shrink, networks appear to be raiding the pantry for comfort food. Last week, we saw the return of “E! True Hollywood Story” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-14) and “Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-PG).

This weekend, “Inside the Actors Studio” (9 p.m. Sunday, Ovation) returns. As you can see, it’s moved from Bravo. Gone, too, is James Lipton. The new “Studio” will be hosted by a tag team of Jane Lynch and Alec Baldwin. Look for interviews with Henry Winkler, David Oyelowo and others.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).