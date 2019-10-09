Netflix launches 'Breaking Bad' sequel movie 'El Camino'

Fans of “Breaking Bad” can watch it coming and going. The series, which ran on AMC from 2008-13, already has spawned the prequel series “Better Call Saul,” seen on both AMC and Netflix. Now “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” offers a feature-length glimpse at what happens to Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the days and years after the end of the series.

As the “Breaking Bad” faithful have been waiting for this for some time, Netflix has not made screeners, or terribly much information, available to the media. It’s interesting to note “El Camino” will appear on Netflix first before migrating to AMC sometime in the future. Time was, Netflix got “Breaking Bad” episodes after they aired on cable. The rules are being broken all the time.

In addition to “El Camino,” Paul, or at least his voice, will be featured in the sixth and final season of “BoJack Horseman,” streaming on Netflix on Oct. 25. Or at least the first half-season. The second half will stream Jan. 31, 2020.

While not mentioned in the same breath as “peak TV” similar to “Orange Is the New Black” or “The Crown,” I believe a case could be made “BoJack Horseman” is the best original series ever produced by Netflix.

<ul><li>Hulu begins streaming the 2019 horror comedy “Little Monsters,” starring Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”) as a kindergarten teacher fending off the advances of an obnoxious children’s television host (Josh Gad) as well as the slacker uncle (Alexander England) of one of her students. If that weren’t sufficiently vexing, a zombie apocalypse erupts during a class trip, forcing the awkward love triangle and a busload of 6-year-olds to fight for their lives. Nyong’o recently narrated the Discovery miniseries “Serengeti.”</li><li>Netflix begins streaming the 2019 psychological thriller “Fractured,” starring Sam Worthington (“Avatar”) as a man whose wife (Lily Rabe, “American Horror Story”) and daughter go missing after being released from the hospital, and whose life unravels when all evidence of his family’s existence is erased.</li><li>A babysitter discovers her juvenile charges actually are extraterrestrial visitors in the new kids’ comedy “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables” (8 p.m., Disney, TV-G).</li><li>Nickelodeon revives its vintage spooky anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (7 p.m., TV-PG),</li><li>airing Fridays in October.</li></ul>

TONIGHT’S SEASON PREMIERES

<ul><li>Mel, Maggie and Macy assume new responsibilities on “Charmed” (7 p.m. CW, TV-PG).</li><li>On the eve of the big Carrington fundraiser, floating bodies ruin the mood on “Dynasty” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).</li></ul>

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>“Friday Night Smackdown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) presents the WWE draft live from Las Vegas.</li><li>Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney reunite with their “Drew Carey Show” co-star Diedrich Bader on “American Housewife” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).</li><li>Retired agents (Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich) join forces to fend off assassins sent to kill them for their secrets in the 2010 thriller “Red” (7 p.m., E!, TV-14).</li><li>Jeff Bridges stars as a Western legend in the 1995 adventure “Wild Bill” (7 p.m., Outdoor), co-starring Ellen Barkin as Calamity Jane.</li><li>“Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the Italian influence on Handel’s music.</li><li>Efforts to breed a blue poison dart frog are complicated by a lack of willing suitors on “The Secret Life of the Zoo” (8 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-G). Who can blame them?</li><li>An old friend’s son might expose her secret identity on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).</li><li>A paranormal research team investigates a home with a dark past, a history of murder and possible KKK activity on the season premiere of “Ghost Nation” (9 p.m., Travel, TV-14).</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE</h3>

Mothra, Godzilla and Rodan all appear as the 1965 shocker “Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) kicks off a night of Japanese creature classics, concluding with “Destroy All Monsters!” (1:45 a.m., TV-PG), from 1968.

SERIES NOTES

A 30-year-old crash site reveals a recent homicide on “Hawaii Five-0” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Red attempts escape on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Ken Jeong guest-stars on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Mercenaries strike on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC).

LATE NIGHT

Gwyneth Paltrow, Evan Funke and Lunay appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin and Bobby Flay visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Greg Kinnear, Judy Greer and Bazzi appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

