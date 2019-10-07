Check manual for directions on reprogramming door locks

<strong>Q:</strong> My 2017 Infiniti GX50 has doors that auto lock at 5 mph. The problem is frequently I would like to allow my wife to exit the car while the engine still is running. There used to be a procedure to manually reprogram cars to turn off the auto lock feature.

I have asked the service department twice about having them reprogram the auto lock feature. They tell me they can’t (won’t) do it. This is obviously a safety feature, but there has to be a simple way to deactivate it. <strong>— G.P., Bethlehem, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Almost everything on today’s automobiles is programmable, including the automatic door locks on your Infiniti. You might not find the answer in your regular owner’s manual, but the InfinityTouch manual will explain how to use the touch screen display’s vehicle settings window to adjust the lock’s behavior.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2017 Honda Accord with 19,000 miles that emits a musty smell when the A/C is switched on. The car is kept in the garage, and I recently replaced the cabin air filter, but the smell is still there. I thought I would check with you before returning to the dealer for service. Can you give me an idea of what I can do to eliminate this odor? <strong>— B.P., Arlington Heights</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Cool your heels. The problem will go away as it gets colder out and you stop using the air conditioner. The odor is caused by micro-organisms in the HVAC housing. Moisture from humidity collects in the dark, warm environment and then bad stuff grows. Turning the A/C off for the final five to 10 minutes before shutting off the engine often dries out the system.

Professional detailers often have antimicrobial products the general public can’t buy. Call around.

<strong>Q:</strong> I started shopping for a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. I noted a lot of them have dual hood vents. I’m concerned excess water from car washes or rain could damage engine or components under the hood. Could excess water or rain damage anything under the hood? I noted one dealer did not have any 2020 Grand Cherokees with the hoods, only 2019s. <strong>— G.R., Algonquin</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Cars have had hood vents since, ah, almost forever. Water will not harm the engine whether it gets in through vents or from below when driving through puddles. Everything in the engine compartment is protected from water intrusion. Although often a design cue, many functional hood vents direct cooling air into the engine compartment.

<strong>Q:</strong> I’m looking at buying a 2012 Mazda Miata GT from a private party, second owner. The first owner put 3,600 miles on the car from October 2012 to March 2016, with annual synthetic oil changes. The second owner has put 2,000 miles on the car from April 2016 to present, with no oil changes. The car was driven from spring to fall and stored in an unheated garage during winter.

If I check the oil dipstick and find clean/amber colored oil, is that evidence enough to say the engine is OK? Or should I be concerned there is moisture/water and rust in the engine and walk away from this car? <strong>— P.K., Hoffman Estates</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You really need not be overly concerned. Sure, there might be a bit of moisture in the oil, but it will cook off quickly once the engine is started. Nevertheless, I would change the oil and filter as soon as possible. This is a good way to benchmark the service to begin your record-keeping.