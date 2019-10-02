When did comedy become so grim?

“Is it funny?” just might be the most subjective question of our times. Comedy, the branch of humor once seen as a refuge from the serious, has itself become embroiled in cultural, gender and generational politics, racial and ethnic sensibilities and an awareness people might be just too sensitive to laugh, lest they think they might be seen laughing at the wrong thing(s).

Woody Allen and Louis C.K., two smart and innovative comedians, have been all but banished for behavior many see as too odious to endure. Just this week, Todd Phillips, the director of the “Joker” movie, whose credits include “The Hangover,” “Old School” and “Road Trip,” blamed contemporary “woke” culture for his departure from directing “funny” movies.

Before this season began, “SNL” hired and then fired a regular because of a racially charged routine. Again, “Is it funny?” and “What is funny?” are the questions.

This brings us to the stand-up special “Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh” (9 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-MA). Gulman pretty much loses the room when he elaborates on the show’s title, an outgrowth of his own mental illness and struggles with depression. Then, he rebounds with smart, cerebral observations about the differences between himself and millennials. He focuses on the word “literally,” a term he believes a younger set has hijacked to mean “figuratively.” Then, he admits only younger people have the energy to take a perfectly good word and endow it with “its own antonym.”

So is that funny? I think so. But as I’ve said, humor is subjective.

• Just as humor has become hard to define, comic book franchises have become serious business. With ABC/Disney swallowing up most of the Marvel omniverse, the CW (part of WarnerMedia) stands as a bastion of all things DC. “Batwoman” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-14) arrives. It picks up in a Gotham City that Batman appears to have abandoned to the usual chaos of masked supervillains and grim paramilitary forces that fail to bring order to the relentless gloom. The main difference here is Batwoman and her alter ego, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), has a history of female lovers, including Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), a military-trained security agent who becomes a target of Gotham’s larger-than-life bad guys (and girls).

For those keeping score, “Supergirl” (8 p.m. Sunday, CW, TV-PG) returns for a fifth season as Kara discovers new changes at the newspaper.

Not to be outdone in the adolescent franchise department, Disney debuts the second season of the animated spin-off “Star Wars Resistance” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-Y7).

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.