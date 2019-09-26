Forest Whitaker stars in period drama 'Godfather of Harlem'

Forest Whitaker stars in “Godfather of Harlem” (9 p.m. Sunday, Epix, TV-MA). A handsome period mob drama, it should appeal to fans of “The Godfather” and other movies that claim to evoke mob history or to explain the mob’s role in the shaping of American society.

The series opens in 1963, when gang boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) is released from a long stretch in Alcatraz. Put away in the early 1950s, he returns to a changed neighborhood and a new world. Jazz has given way to James Brown, and his old mob friend (Nigel Thatch) has changed his name from Detroit Red to Malcolm X.

Bumpy barely has time to meet his young family when he’s dragged back into turf wars with established New York mafia families. Look for Vincent D’Onofrio as rising gang leader Vincent “The Chin” Gigante, Chazz Palminteri as Joe Bonanno and Paul Sorvino as Frank Costello.

Bumpy’s initial impulse is to regain control of his old Harlem territory and to run it, as he had, for the Italian mob. But in his absence, the streets had been flooded with heroin, and he realizes his “success” in the old way of doing business would mean the destruction of his neighborhood.

His story puts him in the middle of a revolutionary change in attitudes, a struggle between those similar to Harlem Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (Giancarlo Esposito), who work with whites in power, and Malcolm X, who vow to resist by any means necessary.

• It never is easy to establish “regional” humor without a real sense of place. Or character. Said to be set in North Carolina, the new animated comedy “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox, TV-14) is short on specific details. It tries to paper over these shortcomings with a strenuous reliance on pop-culture gags. But they don’t fill the void.

Kristen Wiig provides the voice of central character Jenny Hart, the mother of moody animator wannabe Violet (Jillian Bell), who continually is frustrated by her sassy mother, Betty (Maya Rudolph).

“Hart” plunges right into pop references as Jenny tries to pay the water bill but finds Betty has squandered their meager funds on a storage unit filled with her “investment” in 1990s collectibles. Meanwhile, Jenny’s not-so-bright boyfriend, Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), tries to endear himself to sullen Violet by building a treehouse replica of her cartoon renderings.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).