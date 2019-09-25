The Motley Fool

FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Ask the Fool

Which Are Safer: Funds or Stocks?

Q: Are mutual funds safer than stocks? — A.T., Madison, Ind.

A: They generally are because investments in mutual funds are spread across many different holdings (such as stocks and/or bonds), reducing the overall level of risk. A single company in which you’re invested could end up going out of business or having its stock fall sharply, but it’s hard to imagine all the holdings in a mutual fund going out of business simultaneously.

Mutual funds can and do see their values drop, though — some funds are more volatile than others. (Some, for example, might hold only energy or financial stocks, and others might hold a wide variety of industries.) Overall, funds managed by active stock-pickers tend to underperform simple, low-fee index funds.

Remember, too, with individual stocks, if you keep up with your holdings’ financial reports and news coverage, you’ll reduce your chances of being surprised by bad news.

Q: What’s the ideal number of stocks for me to own? — M.H., Panama City, Fla.

A: If you’re not willing or equipped to keep up with your holdings, the right number is zero; you’ll be better off in a low-fee stock index fund. Otherwise, between eight and 20 is a reasonable range for most people.

The more stocks you own, the more work you’ll have to do to keep up with them all. With 50 companies in your portfolio, you would have 200 quarterly and annual reports to review each year. Meanwhile, owning too few stocks can be risky.

Be sure to focus your money on your best ideas — the companies you believe hold the most promise. Why invest in your 21st- or 37th-best idea?

Fool’s School

Where To Invest in What

Here’s an under-appreciated way to save money: Park certain investments in certain kinds of accounts in order to minimize taxes.

For example, if you buy and sell stocks relatively frequently, do so in a tax-deferred or tax-free retirement account — such as an IRA — to avoid getting whacked with the short-term capital gains tax rate. That’s your ordinary income tax rate, which could be 24 percent, 35 percent or more. (Studies suggest it’s best not to trade frequently, though.) Gains on stocks you’ve held for more than a year are taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, which is 15 percent for most of us.

If you’re investing in some stocks you think have a good chance of soaring over time, consider parking them in a Roth IRA because withdrawals from a Roth account in retirement can be made tax-free.

Tax-deferred or tax-free accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s also are good for taxable bonds and bond funds. That’s because their interest payments to you are taxed at your ordinary income tax rate, and you can delay or avoid paying taxes on that income if it arrives in such accounts. (Delayed taxes can be lower taxes, too, as many people are in lower tax brackets once retired.)

So, what might you hold in your regular, taxable brokerage accounts? Well, municipal bonds are good candidates, as they generally pay out tax-free interest. You also might use the accounts to invest in individual stocks you plan to hang on to for a long time, as any gains they generate likely will face that 15 percent long-term capital gains tax rate.

When it comes to managed stock mutual funds, which distribute taxable dividends and capital gains each year, you might favor funds that are particularly tax-efficient. You can look up a fund’s tax profile at Morningstar.com (click on the “Price” tab once you’re at a fund’s page).

By investing a little more thoughtfully within each of your financial accounts, you might be able to shrink your tax bill.

My Dumbest Investment

First-Degree Burn

My dumbest investment, I’m sorry to say, was college. I did learn a lot, but my student loan debt makes me regret going. I have more than $100,000 in debt for a bachelor’s degree. — Q.E.

The Fool responds: Ouch. Student loan debt is a massive problem for millions. Still, many people make a good living without having gone to college, but many others don’t. According to one recent study: “The typical college graduate will earn roughly $900,000 more than the typical high school graduate over their working life.” Aside from the earning potential, college students end up more educated and often acquire a large circle of friends, too.

That’s all compelling, but the cost of college is a legitimate problem. Doing a lot of research before even applying can help: Look up lists of the most affordable colleges. Yes, Columbia University in New York charges more than $60,000 for tuition and fees for one year, but the University of Florida charges less than $30,000, and in-state tuition at state schools often costs less than $15,000 annually. Be sure to apply for financial aid — and look up scholarships you might qualify for, as there are gobs of them.

As you already are saddled with debt, consider living as frugally as possible for a while — perhaps with roommates. Look into consolidating your loans, and see whether any income-based repayment plans are available to you.

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to an eatery opened in Quincy, Mass., in 1950. My first franchise opened in 1955, and today, based in Canton, Mass., I boast more than 12,900 locations in 42 countries — and more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries. I serve about 2 billion cups of coffee annually. Not everyone knows I also own the Baskin-Robbins brand — the world’s largest ice cream specialty chain, with more than 8,000 locations. Early in the morning, Fred the Baker laments it’s time to make the donuts. Who am I?

Last Week’s Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to 1845, when a Swiss immigrant launched a carriage-making company and then sold a billiard table. I used to be known for my strong position in the bowling business, and I was a player in fitness machines as well. But I’ve shed those in order to focus on things that float. Based in Mettawa, Ill., and with a market value recently near $4.6 billion, I’m a leader in boats, marine engines, parts and related services. My offerings bear brand names such as Mercury Marine, SmartCraft, MotorGuide, Boston Whaler and Sea Ray. Who am I? (Answer: Brunswick)

The Motley Fool Take

Paper Profits

Looking for a solid stock at a reasonable price? Give paper manufacturer WestRock (NYSE: WRK) a look. It does face some uncertainty because of the ongoing global trade war and worries about a recession, but its earnings and operating efficiency have been growing as it integrates a massive acquisition, and demand for paper-based packaging is growing, too.

Paper isn’t the most exciting investment out there, but the rise of online shopping has pushed demand for cardboard boxes to an all-time high, and negative consumer attitudes about single-use plastics and plastic packaging are causing consumer-facing brands to run toward paper-based solutions.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2019 (the period ended June 30), WestRock reported a 13 percent increase in revenue and a 31 percent increase in operating income compared to the year-ago period. Cash from operations jumped 23 percent in that span, spurring confidence in the long-term sustainability of its dividend, which recently yielded 5 precent.

WestRock expects its cash flow to keep growing as it reaps the benefits of operating efficiency improvements and organic growth initiatives in the next few years. That includes investments to modernize existing manufacturing facilities and new product launches to better serve the needs of commercial customers. With shares trading near five-year lows, investors with a long-term mindset should take a closer look. (The Motley Fool has recommended WestRock.)

