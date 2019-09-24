How much emergency fund?

<strong>Dear Dave,</strong> I know you talk about having an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses set aside. My husband and I are having a difficult time agreeing on exactly how much we should set aside for emergencies. How do you determine the exact amount? <strong>— Erin</strong>

<strong>Dear Erin,</strong> the exact you amount you have in your emergency fund — whether it’s three, four, five or six months of expenses — really is more about peace of mind than anything else. Still, there are a few practical things to consider.

If you both have very stable jobs, you probably would be OK saving three or four months of expenses. But if one of you is self-employed, makes most of their money through commissions or only one of you works outside the home, it would make more sense to have five or six months of expenses set aside.

There’s nothing wrong starting out with three months of expenses saved, then adding more as time goes by. The main thing is you’re both in agreement, and you both feel safe with the amount of money in your emergency fund. <strong>— Dave</strong>

<strong>Understand your investments completely</strong>

<strong>Dear Dave,</strong> I’m new to investing, and I began putting money into growth stock mutual funds inside a Roth IRA. On my last statement, it said my investment had grown. Can you explain how it grew? <strong>— Matt</strong>

<strong>Dear Matt,</strong> in most cases, you’ll have anywhere from 90 to 200 different company’s stocks in a growth stock mutual fund. During a period of time, some of them will go up, and some will go down. If the overall effect is the group is worth more now than it was before, you made money. The value of that overall group of stocks went up, in other words.

I would advise you to not put any more money into that investment until you understand exactly what it is and how it works.

Talk to your financial adviser immediately, and let him or her know you’re not clear on things.

Never put money into something you don’t fully understand. <strong>— Dave</strong>