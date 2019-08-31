$180 million Nucor expansion on schedule

Nucor

Nucor Steel is set to complete a $180 million expansion of its Kankakee County plant by “the end of this year or early in 2020.”

Jon Witherow, the newly promoted General Manager of the plant, says that the expansion is “progressing well.”

“We estimate the new mill project to be about 70 percent complete,” Witherow says.

Witherow took over from Johnny Jacobs July 29. Jacobs is now heading up the construction of a new Nucor plant under way in Brandenburg, Ky.

The new Kankakee plant will have the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of merchant bar quality steel a year. Steel from the local Nucor plant is used throughout the Midwest, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Indiana and Missouri.

“Merchant bar products are steel products made to specific sizes requested,” he says. Typically, such steel is used for flooring, roof joists, walkways, railings and concrete forms.

“Our steel was used in the renovation of Wrigley Field, the construction of Trump Tower in Chicago and in the Interstate-57 bridge over the Kankakee River,” Witherow adds

Witherow says that while the economy is not “on the record-setting pace it was last year,” it is still very strong. Of the 24 end-use (different types of markets) markets that Nucor monitors, demand is stable or up in 21 of them.

Witherow says the planned expansion will add 75 jobs at Nucor. “To date we have hired approximately 30 new teammates,” he says. Total current employment is 350.

Witherow says that a majority of the new hires “are from the community or within close proximity to our plant.” When they do hire someone from outside the area, they are encouraging that employee to relocate here.

He anticipates all of the hiring will be complete before the end of the year. “We are looking for entry level operations and mechanical and electrical maintenance teammates,” Witherow says.

Nucor, he says, is looking for workers “who want a position with decision-making power, value having responsibility and work well with a team.” Nucor has a pay-for-performance system that rewards the number of quality tons produced safely during a week. Bonuses are based on a team performance.

While you may not think of a steel plant as an environmental plus, Nucor is the largest recycler in North America. The steel that comes off the line in Kankakee contains 96 percent of recycled material. Nationally, Nucor recycles 22.2 million tons of scrap steel a year, including 800,000 tons in Kankakee.

Witherow adds that Nucor supports “the administration’s use of tariffs on steel products to stop the flood of unfairly traded imports that have entered the U.S. market in recent years.”

“Approximately 6 million fewer tons of imported steel have come into the U.S. market” in the last year. “The market is fairer now, but work still needs to be done,” he says.

Several countries, including China, he says, ignore international trade agreements, subsidize steel exports and dump low-cost steel in the United States, hurting American producers and American jobs.