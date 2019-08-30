Is 'Greenleaf' the next binge for soap opera fans?

At a time when TV has never been so good, challenging and abundant, some viewers have taken refuge in the comforts of old-fashioned genres. The recently concluded “Yellowstone” was the most watched cable series of the summer, appealing to fans of both the Western and tales of gangsterlike tangles between rival families and business enterprises.

CBS had a summer success of sorts with the action-adventure series “Blood & Treasure,” an unabashed throwback to the days when Roger Moore played 007.

Fans of old-school prime-time soap operas can’t go wrong with “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14), now entering its fourth season. Set in a Memphis megachurch controlled by a sprawling dynasty, “Greenleaf” abounds with all of the juicy action that propels melodramas: adultery, betrayal, hidden lifestyles and agendas, sibling rivalries, questionable paternity and genealogical landmines.

In a world where anything can happen, we have no reason to question why Beau Bridges can’t be written into a story about a Southern black church. He’s the head of a huge conglomeration of congregations that has taken over Calvary Fellowship World Ministries. Spoiler alert: He’s up to no good!

We don’t watch shows like “Greenleaf” (or Acorn’s equally ardent “A Place to Call Home”) because they’re excellent, but because they soothe us in a comfortably predictable fashion.

Every time central character Grace Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge) picks up the phone, you just know she’s about to get life-altering news.

The set design is equally preposterous. This is supposed to be a show about family and generations of tradition. But nothing looks lived-in. These folks rattle around in a mansion resembling an upscale time-share.

It’s possible to binge on seasons of “Greenleaf” and never experience a moment of overlapping dialogue. For all of their squabbles, these folks just don’t interrupt each other. They wait for everybody else to complete their exalted monologue. They’re used to hearing, and delivering, sermons. The first three seasons of “Greenleaf” can be streamed on Netflix.

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) repeats “Trump’s Trade War,” an hourlong report made more timely by recent events.

The title is only half-right. In a very short space of time, “War” looks at the evolving relationship between the U.S. and Chinese economies, and the complicated nature of their trade.

The underlying story that emerges here is not really about Trump or his predecessors, or about “deals” between two nation-states. It depicts a rivalry between an American business system, driven by a need to maximize quarterly earnings, and a “Chinese Way” that has succeeded in long-range planning, leapfrogging from crude manufacturing to 5G technology in a matter of decades.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Quarterfinal tennis action at the U.S. Open (6 p.m., ESPN).

• Semifinals unfold on the comedy showcase “Bring the Funny” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• As Opening Day looms, “Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) wraps up its 14th summer season.