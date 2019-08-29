Reents and company maintain solid foundation in Wilmington

2019 Outlook

Head Coach: Jeff Reents (26th season)

Career Record: 221-60

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 3A First Round, 2018

Best Playoff: Class 3A State Champions, 2014

2018 Record: 5-5

2019 Schedule Class 3A

Aug. 30 Evergreen Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 @Oak Lawn 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 @Streator 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Manteno 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 @Lisle 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Herscher 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

Oct.18 @Coal City 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Peotone 7 p.m.

Newly inducted hall of fame Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents returns with offensive coordinator Barry Southall, line coach Rob Murphy and special teams coach Bob Bolser for the 26th time as the Wildcats look to secure their 24th consecutive playoff appearance in 2019.

Needless to say, things appear to be business as usual for the Wildcats leading up to the new season.

“Our attendance board for weights was full and our kids competed well in 7-on-7’s,” Reents said. “We were also a little bit further along this year in camp than in recent years past due to having a lot of experience back.”

The Wildcats got off to a rocky 2-3 start in 2018, averaging just 20 points per game through five games before they rallied to win four consecutive games to end the regular season, scoring nearly 41 points per contest during the win streak.

“I’m really proud of the way the kids stepped up last year in the face of adversity after a tough start,” Reents said. “But at the same token, the kids know that we have high standards around here.”

While the Wildcats lose all-stater Connor Dempsay, who put up 3,398 yards of total offense and 43 touchdowns in his career, Wilmington returns 14 starters who gained a wealth of experience last season.

Linebacker Jacob Rodawold returns for this third year as a starter on the Wildcats defense after combining for 105 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in his first two seasons. Rodawold will also see action in the offensive backfield.

Opposite of Rodawold at the other running back position in the Wildcats double wing attack will be junior Trey Shaw, who returns after rushing for 616 yards and six touchdowns in eight games as a sophomore. Shaw also has some experience defensively, recording 23 tackles last year at defensive back, while also kicking the extra points the past two seasons.

Cameron Holman returns to his spot at defensive end after leading the team in tackles for loss and sacks last year while recording 38 tackles despite playing in only seven games. Additionally, Holman will play tight end for the Wildcats.

Quarterback Keaton Hopwood also will be back for his third season under center for Wilmington. Hopwood recently committed to play baseball at Coastal Carolina University and has thrown for 624 passing yards and has six total touchdowns in this career.

Reents admitted having a three-year starter at quarterback is a luxury he’s only had a handful of times in his tenure.

“I appreciate him still coming out this year after making his baseball commitment. He could’ve easily said no,” Reents said. “And that says a lot about him. We’re fortunate to have him and the leadership he brings.”

Wilmington also brings back a plethora of experience on both sides of the line.

Seniors Jarin Allen, Hunter Doherty and Dave Schnittger bring some size to the table in the trenches. Juniors Nate Gornik and Brad Stacy also return to the line after gaining experience as sophomores along with middle linebacker A.J. Meyers.

The Wildcats will be tested early when Evergreen Park comes to town for Week 1, a year removed from a quarterfinal appearance in Class 5A last season.

Reents said three keys things need to happen to get in the playoffs for the 24th consecutive time.

“We need to stay healthy. Establish the run on offense and limit the big play on defense.”

Quick Hits

Trey Shaw Junior RB/DB

Favorite teacher: Mr. Farrell

Hulu or Netflix: Netflix

Favorite musician: Kanye West

Last movie you saw in theatres: “Toy Story 4”

Favorite place to eat: Palermo in Frankfurt