A nation stuck at a red light

Texas A and M University, which studies such things on a regular basis, says the average American driver spends 54 hours a year stuck in traffic.

That’s not the time waiting for the light to turn green, it’s the time when you miss the light because the line is too long. It’s the minutes when the traffic on the Dan Ryan slows to five miles an hour, or even to a complete stop.

Lest you think this has always been a problem — it is a problem steadily getting worse. The time spent in gridlock has doubled since 1982. The university estimates it will grow by another 20 percent by 2025. The better economy is exacerbating the problem. More people are working, and driving to work.

No wonder we have road rage, a phrase that appears to have been coined in 1988 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The worst cities for being stuck in traffic: Los Angeles, at 119 hours per driver a year; San Francisco, at 103; Washington, 102; New York, 92; and Boston, 80. Chicago ranked ninth at 73.

The may be a tendency to just shrug this off. After all, if you chose to drive to Chicago, you are largely aware of the time. True, but this is not the entire story. There is any environmental cost, a huge environmental cost to engines churning away in slow- or no-moving traffic. The study calculates it at 30 gallons of gas per driver per year — for going nowhere.

Our favorite in this regard is the toll booth. Tolls are an environmental disaster. They collect money efficiently at the expense of gas burned while folks wait to fork over the cash. Electronic pay systems like Ipass lessen, but do not eliminate, the problem. Tolls are a successful tax system. Tolls are a disastrous traffic system.

Traffic gridlock does not appear to be a problem we will be able to build our way out of. Estimates of building new highway vary by location and by geography, but the ballpark estimate to build a mile of four-lane on vacant rural land appears to be $4 million-$6 million.

It’s a wonder we have the Interstate system we have. We couldn’t afford to build it today. Kind of makes that 1956 Interstate Highway Act under President Eisenhower look like the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Our challenge now — how to get people from one location to another.