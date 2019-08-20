Wiper blades degrading more quickly

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s up with windshield wiper blades these days? The last three sets I bought (all of them different brands because I wanted to try to find one that would give me a reasonable length of life) lasted only about six or seven months. I used to get a year, at least. Are companies using crummier materials?

<strong>A:</strong> If you got six or seven months, that’s about average. Experts usually say you can expect about six to 12 months before the wipers start getting shreddy, leave streaks, chatter across the windshield and all those things that lead to decreased visibility.

If yours used to last longer, I suspect something in your environment has changed. Did you move somewhere there are greater extremes in weather? Did you lose a garage, which means the car is outside in the sun more (sunshine is a killer on wiper blades, more when it’s extremely hot but also when it’s not). Did you use to park at work under a roof, and now it’s a wide-open parking lot?

All of those are factors in degrading wiper blades more quickly.

<strong>Q:</strong> How long do people keep cars these days?

<strong>A:</strong> Here’s what is known: In the U.S., the average age of cars and trucks on the road is 11.8 years, according to figures recently released by IHS Markit. That’s an all-time high. But that doesn’t necessarily mean people are driving the same car for about 12 years. The 11.8 figure is a years-in-operation number. The car (or light truck) that’s been on the road for a dozen years might be on its second or fourth owner.

Indeed, some research from other sources indicates people who buy a brand-new car typically keep it for about six years, then sell or trade it. That is up from about four years in 2006.

Anyhow, what the higher-than-anytime-in-history 11.8 years indicates is vehicles are better built and longer lasting than in previous decades. And it also might be reflective of the fact many people are financing their cars for six years or more.

Interestingly, Western states have the oldest vehicles on the road: 12.4; in the Northeast, the number is 10.9 years.