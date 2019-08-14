The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

‘Split-adjusted’

<strong>Q:</strong> What does “split-adjusted” mean? <strong>— R.Y., online</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> A split-adjusted stock price is one that has been modified to account for past stock splits.

Consider the Coca-Cola Co. It went public in 1919 at $40 per share and has split its stock 11 times since then. Shares have been trading for about $52 apiece, but that doesn’t mean they only have risen by $12 (30 percent) during the past century. That’s because the $40 price from 1919 hasn’t been split-adjusted.

When a company executes a regular stock split, shareholders end up with more shares that are worth proportionately less. A 2-for-1 split will leave them with twice as many shares that trade at half the previous price.

Via those 11 splits (which were mostly 2-for-1 but occasionally 3-for-1 or 4-for-1), a single original share of Coca-Cola has become 9,216 shares today. If the company never had split its stock, the value of the shares never would have been reduced — and each share now would be worth about $479,000! Few people could afford to buy even one share.

Most historical stock prices you run across are split-adjusted (if there have been any splits). In a list of historical stock prices, you may see some very low old prices; those have been adjusted retroactively to reflect splits and dividends, so we can see the stock’s real change in value during time.

<strong>Q:</strong> How many mutual funds are there? <strong>— T.F., Kinston, N.C.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There were 8,078 mutual funds in existence at the end of 2018, according to the Investment Company Institute. Consider there were only about 4,400 companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges in 2018, per the World Bank.

Fool’s School

How to create a budget

If you want to be financially secure and have a comfortable retirement, you’d do well to have a budget — and to stick to it. Here’s how to build a budget:

<strong>Step 1:</strong> Jot down any fixed payment you make each month, including rent or a mortgage, loan repayments, cable bills, cellphone plan charges, prescription drugs and gym membership fees.

<strong>Step 2:</strong> List your variable monthly expenses. Comb through your credit card and bank statements, figure out how much you spent on various categories during the past year, and then divide by 12 for a monthly average. Categories might include electricity, groceries, restaurant meals, clothing, recreation, transportation, travel, gifts, donations, etc.

<strong>Step 3:</strong> List infrequent expenses. Look for once-per-year and other infrequent payments, such as insurance, dental work, vacation travel, tuition payments and so on. Divide each category’s annual total by 12 to get a monthly cost.

<strong>Step 4:</strong> Subtract your total spending from your total income. Compare what you’re actually spending each month with what you bring home via paychecks or other sources (such as a side gig or rental property income). If your spending exceeds your income, you have a real problem on your hands. Ideally, you’ll want to be able to cover all your expenses and still manage to sock away 10 percent or more of your income into savings and investments. If your retirement savings are woefully inadequate, saving 15 percent or more is wise.

<strong>Step 5:</strong> Find ways to shrink spending. You probably will need (or want) to spend less overall. So, take a close look at your spending habits and see what changes you can make. You might slash one major expense, such as your rent payment. Or try a series of smaller changes, such as spending less on a hobby, cutting the cable cord and being much more frugal at the supermarket.

Review your budget occasionally, and make changes when necessary. But keep saving what you need to save, and you can achieve a lot of financial goals.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to a guy who started an electrical and mechanical business in 1884 and built a car in 1904. Soon after, he formed me with a partner, and they debuted my six-cylinder “Silver Ghost,” considered the best car in the world. I built many airplane engines during wars, and I now make high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships and power generation, among other things. BMW now makes cars bearing my name, such as the Phantom. My cars’ interiors contain up to 46 pieces of wood, and their hood ornament is the Spirit of Ecstasy. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1922 opening of a beauty salon. During time, that turned into a chain of affordable salons in department stores. In the 1950s, my salons began to move into stand-alone stores in malls; today, they’re all over. I’m based in Minnesota, with a market value recently over $670 million. My empire spans more than 7,800 franchised, owned or partly owned locations globally, with brands such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Sassoon, Cost Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters. With my Empire Education Group, I’m also in the cosmetology-school business. Who am I? (Answer: Regis)

The Motley Fool Take

A growing giant

If you want a company good at adapting to shifting trends during decades, consider Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN). Best known for its dominance in e-commerce, it’s expected to account for about 38 percent of all online sales in the U.S. this year. Wow.

Amazon isn’t finished growing this business, either. Its recent shift toward one-day shipping for Prime members is aimed squarely at keeping its e-commerce rivals at bay. Additionally, its recent Prime Day was a smashing success, with 175 million items sold in just two days. Amazon’s early lead in e-commerce means as its worldwide market grows to $4.9 trillion by 2021, the company will continue to benefit.

But it’s not just e-commerce that will keep Amazon humming. Its lucrative Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform will help, as well. Most of Amazon’s profit already comes from AWS, and as the leading public cloud computing company, with market share recently at 32 percently, Amazon is positioned to stay ahead of rivals such as Microsoft and Google. Considering that cloud computing is expected to be worth $331 billion by 2022, Amazon is just getting started in this massive market.

If you’re keen to pick a stock and keep it for decades, consider giving Amazon a berth in your portfolio. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Amazon.com. John Mackey, Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market’s CEO, is on The Motley Fool’s board of directors.)