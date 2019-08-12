'90210' takes a sociopathic turn

Reboots never are easy. Just ask Roseanne Barr. I’m not surprised by anything I have to review, but “BH90210” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) still gave me pause.

As an effort to recycle the used junk of a 1990s soap for an audience besotted with “Real Housewives” charades, “BH” scores some points for ambition. I was particularly impressed by the aggressive use of the garish colors associated with the Peach Pit and other familiar touches from that show.

About 30 years have passed since the debut of “90210,” and the fictionalized facsimiles of the cast seem stuck in time and all but defined by their performances on the Aaron Spelling-produced series. Tori Spelling continues to display good humor about her persona and her overexposure on too many reality shows. This show’s faux Spelling remains frustrated in her marriage to the ambition-free jock (Ivan Sergei, “Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?”). Jennie Garth’s three failed marriages are tabloid fodder. Jason Priestley is violently frustrated by his association with the show and being stuck directing mere TV movies. Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea, the overly responsible hall monitor of the group, is both a grandmother and the head of an entertainment union.

As midlife crises go, these are rather creative and potentially entertaining. But don’t go looking for pathos. If you really want to plumb the depths of existential dread facing a washed-up ‘90s star, you’ll have to stick to Netflix’s stellar animated comedy “BoJack Horseman.”

The last season of “BoJack” included the amazing episode “Free Churro,” in which BoJack (Will Arnett) delivers a prolonged eulogy/monologue at his mother’s wake. The writing was brilliant and the performance spellbinding. I rarely use those words.

“Churro” reminds us one of the aspects of getting on is coming to grips with mortality — both your friends’ and your own.

I was a bit shocked this “90210” revamp got going scant weeks after the death of series star Luke Perry. His absence is mentioned or felt, in two nanosecond-long sequences, easily missed if you blinked.

So, we have a group of people to get together, talk endlessly about petty problems and how they were defined by a show. At the same time, they all but ignore the death of a colleague (and presumably a friend) who was the star of that show.

Who are these creatures?

<ul><li>Alec Baldwin hosts a special themed “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) featuring actors who played doctors on TV, including Joel McHale, Mayim Bialik, Kal Penn, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and Bebe Neuwirth.</li></ul>

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Seven acts move forward on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).</li><li>The top nine advance on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).</li><li>Two helpings of “The Planets” on “NOVA” (PBS, TV-G, check local listings) explore Pluto and beyond (7 p.m., r) and the ice planets Neptune and Uranus (8 p.m.).</li><li>Macklemore interviews writers on “Songland” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).</li><li>Samantha seems stuck on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).</li><li>A teacher’s killer is closer than expected on “The InBetween” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>Monica explores her options on “Yellowstone” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).</li><li>Keri’s history comes roaring back on “Pearson” (9 p.m., USA, TV-14).</li><li>Alton confronts Franklin on “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE</h3>

A daylong salute to the films of Liv Ullman includes the 1973 musical adaptation of “Lost Horizon” (6:45 a.m., TCM, TV-G), a misbegotten project long considered one of the worst movies ever made.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A suspect evades capture on “Bulletproof” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “SEAL Team” (CBS, r), a cushy job gets rough (8 p.m., TV-PG), trouble in Manila (9 p.m., TV-14) ... “Card Sharks” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Powers of suggestion on “Hypnotize Me” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Bill de Blasio and Jada Pinkett Smith appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Kirby Howell-Baptiste appear on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Chris Franjola, Ron Funches and Megan Gailey appear on “Lights Out With David Spade” (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jillian Bell and Tori Kelly are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ice Cube, Kieran Culkin and Juanes and Alessia Cara on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Michael Che, Alison Brie, Torche and Nate Smith visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)

COPYRIGHT 2019 United Feature Syndicate

DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, Mo. 64106; (816) 581-7500