Group brings hunting and camaraderie to veterans

DECATUR — Iraq War veteran Brian Miller served in the United States Air Force and was skeptical about veteran groups.

He said many left a bad taste in his mouth and he felt they were only in it for the money. Miller’s friend was part of a veteran group and kept asking him to join.

Miller, who lives in Clinton, finally decided to go on a deer hunting trip with the organization HOOAH Deer Hunt for Heroes. After leaving on a Thursday, he expected this to be a one-and-done trip, he said. Miller didn’t get back home until Sunday.

“I had been around less than an hour and realized they’re legit,” Miller said.

HOOAH is an organization designed for veterans to enjoy the outdoors, build a support system and enjoy camaraderie. Many of the activities take place in Central and Southern Illinois.

Founder Tom Huffington, of McLean, started the organization seven or eight years ago, alongside co-founder Matt Graden, as a way to give back to wounded soldiers. Tom Gaither and Jeff Gaither also got involved as board members.

Hunting and fishing are just a small portion of the organization, Huffington said. Sometimes, veterans are in a dark place, and the program can give them a way to decompress. Some of the men and women who participate have come from transitional units at Fort Knox and Fort Campbell.

He said the volunteers never ask about their situation and never have them share their stories. As time goes on, they may open up to a friend in the program, but nothing is forced.

Huffington said all costs are covered for applicants who get selected. This includes airfare, lodging, equipment and anything in between.

Miller was in the Air Force, deployed in 2007 and arrived back home in 2011. He said he didn’t feel the effects of leaving the service until he was away from other veterans.

During his encounter with HOOAH, he found that the volunteers cared “from the bottom of their hearts.”

“They’re in it for the right reasons,” Miller said.

All hunts are fully guided, Huffington said. A lot of the participants have never hunted or fished, so it’s a whole new experience for them.

About 600 veterans have been through the program since it started, he said, whether that means they’ve attended a one-day event or a weekend trip.

All veterans are eligible to apply without restrictions, Huffington said.

“The worst part is (choosing) who goes and doesn’t go, because they all deserve it,” he said. “That’s the tough part.”

The organization has had veterans of Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq.

For some veterans who love outdoor activities but have injuries affecting the time they can spend outside, “it’s disheartening,” he said. HOOAH has some of the best adaptive equipment, such as action track chairs and fishing poles that reel themselves in, which help veterans who may be paralyzed or missing a limb.

When reviewing applications, the board members don’t look at injuries. They look to see who can benefit from the hunt most, Huffington said. HOOAH also looks for veterans who would be good mentors, as well.

Many groups and places for veterans to hang out may involve alcohol, but HOOAH is an alcohol-free, positive environment for veterans to find a release through outdoor activities, Miller said.

By day two or three of these trips, “you’d think we were lifelong friends,” Miller said.

The organization also allows for veterans to bring their spouses to designated couples trips.

“When we’re deployed, they’re left to take care of everything,” Miller said. “We come back, maybe not in one piece physically or mentally.”

The couples fishing trips allow spouses to connect, communicate and relate.

Miller said veterans from the group talk daily and watch out for each other. He believes in the group so much, he got involved and speaks for the group at fundraisers and events.

Huffington said a number of HOOAH participants have similar interests, so the “real value is the network.”

A lot of the veterans who enter the program leave as friends, he said. “That’s just the real magic of this program.”