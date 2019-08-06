School supply savings not just for students

Yes, it’s that time of year again — back-to-school sales have begun, and across the country, parents are buying everything from pencils and scissors to school clothes and new sneakers.

Whether you re in a parental role shopping for a child headed to school soon or someone without kids at home, this is a great time of year to stock up on lots of items at rock-bottom prices.

Many stores offer great deals on school supplies this time of year. In addition to spotting sales at office supply and big-box stores, keep an eye on drugstores too. During the years I have been school-shopping, I have found some of the lowest-priced deals can show up at the well-known chain pharmacies.

How low can these prices be? I m on the watch for the pocket change sales anything that s priced between a penny and 25 cents. Many retailers really do sell school supplies this inexpensively as loss leaders to get shoppers in the door, as they hope that you will buy many more full-priced items once you make the trip to the store.

Here are some of my favorite strategies for saving on school supplies, as well as the items everyone should be buying right now, even if no one is headed off to school.

Shopping for a student?

Resist the list temptation. When you get your child’ s list of required supplies from his or her school, do not buy all of the items on it at one store. If you do this, you will be overpaying for many common items that will go on sale for extremely low prices during the next few weeks. (If your school offers pre-packaged supply kits with all of the supplies for one price, these are typically not a good buy for the same reason — you won’ t be paying pennies for most of them.)

Instead, keep the school supply list with you whenever you go out to shop, then skim the back-to-school savings ads. I like to cherry-pick all of the penny-to-quarter sale items during a period of weeks. I might pick up pencils and glue sticks one week, and then grab notebooks and pens the next week.

In the week leading up to the day the kids go back to school, I look at what is left on their lists. Anything I haven’t crossed off yet is something they still need, so I will pick those up. You might need to pay regular prices for some things, but it is not likely you will have too many things left on the list, as most of the common items go on sale at multiples stores repeatedly during the weeks leading up to school.

Knowing that I likely will not find 10-cent glue sticks and notebooks at any other time of the year, I like to stock up on these items.