Putting up freezer jam, Virginia visitors and a young overnight guest

Another hot week in July. Last week, we had more than 1 inch of rain, but it didn’t cool off much.

Today, son Kevin had a therapy appointment, so I took him to town. With the heat, I didn’t want to take the horse and buggy. Our friend, Beth, took us.

We put 12 quarts of strawberries into freezer jam. We still need to get more, as we all love strawberry jam. I use the no-cook fruit pectin so there isn’t any cooking involved.

When we were almost done, our friends, Ray and Lucille, of Virginia, stopped by for a visit. We were trying to have the jam done before they came. We still had some left to do, and the women pitched in to help us. Ray and Lucille brought three other couples along. They are Old Order Mennonites, and it always is interesting to compare our customs and communities. We served them popcorn, peanut butter swirl bars and fresh lemonade and were rewarded with gifts from Ray and Lucille. The cheese and peaches were much appreciated. They milk cows, and their milk goes to this cheese company. We sure will enjoy it. As always, we enjoyed the visit from them.

On Sunday, son Benjamin had his 20th birthday. Our family gathered at daughter Susan’s and Mose’s for a birthday supper for Benjamin. With the evening being hot, we ate outside on the newly built deck. The deck and ramp were built by my husband, Joe; sons Benjamin and Joseph; sons-in-law Mose and Timothy; and Loretta’s boyfriend, Dustin. They did some fast, good work. The ramp makes it so nice for the girls and Kevin to use instead of steps. Little Jennifer loves to run up and down the ramp.

Our 26th anniversary was July 15. We kept the three grandchildren here in the evening, as Tim and Elizabeth and Mose and Susan ran some errands. It’s always fun to have them here.

Tim and Elizabeth came for supper tonight. With it being so hot, the girls made supper out on the grill, which helped keep the house cooler. Tim and Elizabeth will leave 2-year-old Abigail here for the night. She is excited to stay and has her little overnight bag. She showed me her little toothbrush. She wants to sleep upstairs with the girls. They are much more fun to her than Grandma.

Tomorrow is Tim’s 94-year-old grandmother’s funeral. She leaves to mourn her children, 67 grandchildren, 255 great-grandchildren, and 30 great-great-grandchildren, if I have it correct. A lot of the family is in this community, so the funeral will be largely attended, I’m sure. It sounds as though it will be another hot, humid day. Tim and Elizabeth decided to leave Abigail here instead of taking her to the funeral. It was a little hard for them to leave without Abigail, but she never changed her mind and wanted to stay the night. She told Elizabeth to not be sad “because you still have baby T.J. to hug.” T.J. is 7 months old today and is such a lively, happy baby.

We received our new Michigan Amish Directory, which is so interesting to look through. The directory is renewed every four years. Michigan now has 47 Amish communities, with two being in the Upper Peninsula. It always is interesting to look through the updated information. It also says in these 47 communities, there are a total of 114 church districts and 2,673 households. In 1975, there were three Amish communities in Michigan, six church districts and 127 households.

It is later in the evening now. Abigail brushed her teeth with daughter Verena and went up to bed. She is settling down well and happy to stay all night here. I am ready to call it a day as well.

Lovina's Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, "The Essential Amish Cookbook," is available from the publisher, Herald Press, by calling 800-245-7894.

<strong>1 cup sugar</strong>

<strong>2 tablespoons light corn syrup</strong>

<strong>1 cup water, divided</strong>

<strong>3 tablespoons cornstarch</strong>

<strong>3 tablespoons strawberry gelatin</strong>

<strong>1 quart (4 cups) stemmed and sliced strawberries</strong>

<strong>1 (9-inch) baked pie shell</strong>

<strong>Whipped cream or topping</strong>

Combine sugar, corn syrup and 3/4 cup water. Mix the remaining 1/4 cup water with the cornstarch. Bring the sugar mixture to a boil and slowly add the cornstarch mixture. Cook until clear. Remove from heat and add gelatin. Allow to cool. Add sliced strawberries. Mix to coat. Pour into baked pie shell, then add whipped topping.

Note: Peach pie can be made in this same way. Substitute peach gelatin and 4 cups sliced peaches.