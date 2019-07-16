Be brand-flexible to save money

Have you ever stopped to think about brand loyalty? Most of us have favorite brands, whether it’s a laundry detergent that smells great, dish detergent that gets your glasses sparkling clean or cereal you enjoy each day while watching the morning news. However, you might not have considered your brand loyalty actually might be costing you money.

Nearly everything in the supermarket fluctuates in price. These price fluctuations aren’t random, though; they often are part of a predictable pricing cycle. At most grocery stores and drugstores, these pricing cycles span a 12-week period. During that time period, the prices will fluctuate through a range that’s both high and low. Ideally, we want to purchase that item when its price is at the lowest point in the cycle — that’s our “right time” to buy.

Here’s an example. A bottle of ketchup might sell for $2.49 one week, but a few weeks later, the same bottle might be on sale for .99. My goal as a shopper is always to try to cut the price of an item in half, whether that’s by shopping during a sale, using a coupon on the item or both.

The easiest way to know when it’s the right time to buy is to look at an item’s price tag on the shelf. This is the regular, nonsale price. In the case of our ketchup example, it’s $2.49. Ideally, we want to pay half that — $1.25 – or less. If I’ve got a .50 coupon from the newspaper, I can use that when the ketchup is $2.49, and I’ll pay $1.99. However, if I hold onto that coupon and wait until the same bottle goes on sale for .99, I’ll pay .49. This is an even better deal because the same coupon, paired with the lowest sale price, yields the deepest savings. Now, I’m paying just one-fifth of what the ketchup sells for when it’s not on sale.

What does this have to do with brand loyalty? Well, for argument’s sake, let’s assume you have one favorite brand of ketchup you like more than all other brands. If you only will buy that brand, regardless of price, then you likely will spend more money in the long run versus someone who is willing to bounce between different brands to save even more money. If you run out of ketchup, and your favorite brand happens to be $2.49 this week, but its competitor is $1.49, of course you would save more by switching brands.

I do understand not everyone is willing to switch brands to save money, but it’s a solid strategy.

If you are highly brand-specific, it’s important to pay even closer attention to sales so you can stock up. My household uses about one bottle of ketchup per month, so when it goes on sale, I buy three — enough to last until the next time I can reasonably expect another low sale price.