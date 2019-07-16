An update on self-driving cars

<strong>Q:</strong> How close, in your opinion, are we to fully self-driving cars for consumers showing up in dealerships?

<strong>A:</strong> I don’t have a direct inside line on this, but from all I’ve read and my interviews with those close to these developments, I would say years away.

I’m skeptical, in short, despite the fact that, earlier this year, Elon Musk said he anticipates completing fully autonomous technology and probably having it available for 2020 Teslas and despite some major car companies saying they will be ready to mass produce self-drivers for consumers in the next two to four years.

All car companies — from Volvo to GM and Ford to BMW — are investing millions of dollars in this effort, linking up with companies known for developing cutting edge technologies, and some have developed partnerships with the likes of Lyft and Uber (and ride-on-demand self driving vehicles are quite a different proposition than massive numbers of self driving vehicles on the highways, of course).

Clearly, we’re moving in that direction for the general driving public (in addition to the commercial efforts already out there), what with all the new technologies known as advanced driver assistance systems, such as automatic emergency braking, self parking, lane-keeping assistance and automatic headlights.

Yet, it appears we as a population aren’t yet sold (which might slow advances). Recent AAA research found 71 percent of Americans are afraid to ride in a car that is fully self driving (though drivers who have one or several of the ADAS in their own cars are more likely to express comfort with self-driving technologies than those who don’t).

It’s worth noting there are a few levels of what are considered advanced automated vehicles, including one in which the person behind the wheel passes or pulls back major tasks of driving to the car depending on traffic or environmental conditions.

So, although it is possible there will be self-drive vehicles on the lots in a few years, there certainly are regulatory hurdles to jump and other puzzle pieces to sort.