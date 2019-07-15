Gina Torres' 'Pearson' spins off from 'Suits'

It’s not every series that loses a cast member to the royal family. Now entering its ninth season, the stylish legal drama “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14) has seen many characters come and go.

Firm founder Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) decamps for Chicago and different kinds of power politics in the new spin-off “Pearson” (9 p.m., USA, TV-14).

She’s first seen arriving in the Windy City knee-deep in dirty, dangerous politics. Hired by Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector), she quickly ruffles feathers and raises eyebrows. Why has this powerful New York attorney come to get her hands soiled in city affairs? Has she sold out to a compromised politician, or arrived to keep an eye on him? It doesn’t take very long for somebody to quote the old “Godfather” line, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

While Novak’s inner circle are concerned about the purpose of her new job, family and old friends are particularly wary. They just don’t know if someone who got educated, rich and powerful and then moved away can be trusted. Particularly when Pearson’s first efforts are embroiled in the messy business of keeping schools open in minority districts and fighting efforts to tear down public housing.

The focus shifts away from the concerns of “Suits” to the theater of public affairs, where public advocacy can disguise private greed, and altruistic social movements can be manipulated, bought, or both, by shadowy figures. Is Pearson in Chicago to play their games, or bring them down?

This being a “Suits”-related series, look for good-looking types wearing great clothes or taking off designer duds to sleep with each other. Look for D.B. Woodside (“24”) as Pearson’s corporate boyfriend, who seems a little skittish about what she’s getting herself into. Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) plays the mayor’s wife. Just how long she’s been suffering has yet to be established.

A lawyer who can’t practice, a mayor with secrets, a miserable mistress and a half-brother (Simon Kassianides) who feels estranged are only a few wrinkles to emerge in the series’ pilot.

The secrets of the survival of “Suits” is its ability to pile up the intrigue without becoming so baffling that viewers couldn’t dip in and out over the years. Like a lot of USA fare, “Pearson” is slick, but accessible. Nobody’s out to reinvent TV here, just to entertain viewers.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Another famous face gets married and needs free catering on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).</li><li>A vet, a fireman and a cat lower the bar for holiday baubles in the 2014 romance “The Nine Lives of Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).</li><li>A documentary look at the Apollo 11 mission, “8 Days: To the Moon and Back” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) makes extensive use of the audio transmissions between the crew and Mission Control.</li><li>A novel’s plot twist hits a little too close to home on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).</li><li>Closure comes from beyond on “The InBetween” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>John’s foes strike a painful blow on “Yellowstone” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE</h3>

Single mom Dianne Wiest just can’t understand her sons (Cory Haim and Jason Patric) after they fall in with a bunch of surf punk vampires (Kiefer Sutherland among them) in the 1987 horror comedy “The Lost Boys” (7 p.m., Cinemax).

SERIES NOTES

Tropical distraction on “Love Island” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Audience participation on “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Kelsea Ballerini searches for talent on “Songland” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Cameras capture “First Responders Live” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Card Sharks” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A new bundle of joy for Deacon on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean are booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS) ... Sofia Vergara, David Cross and Tove Lo are scheduled on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jesse Eisenberg, Emily Deschanel, Kate Tempest and Raghav Mehrotra visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson and Andy Sandford appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., r, CBS).

