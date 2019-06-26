The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Channel stuffing

<strong>Q:</strong> What does “stuffing the channel” mean? <strong>— P.D., Mansfield, Ohio</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If a company inflates its sales numbers by shipping more products than can be sold through its distribution channels, it’s stuffing the channel.

Companies often record sales as soon as they ship products, so shipping goods ahead of schedule makes it seem as though business is booming. This can result in many unsold products being returned to the manufacturer, so sales that already were claimed never actually occur. This is an illegal way for companies to “cook the books,” and some executives have gone to prison for it.

When a company’s accounts receivable are growing faster than sales, that indicates possible channel stuffing. One way to check for it is to calculate a company’s “days sales outstanding”: Divide accounts receivable by sales (sometimes referred to as revenue), and then multiply the result by the number of days in the period (often 91 for a quarter, or 365 for a year). This reveals how many days’ worth of sales are represented by the current accounts receivable. Between 30 and 45 days is typical.

A company with a low DSO is getting its cash back quickly and, ideally, putting it immediately to use, getting an edge on its competition. Rising numbers can signify channel stuffing. This doesn’t work in every industry, though: Cash-based businesses such as restaurants, for example, don’t usually have much in the way of receivables.

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s a “block trade”? <strong>— A.K., Fort Myers, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Block trades are large orders to buy or sell stocks or bonds at a price agreed upon by two parties, such as hedge funds or pension funds. They typically involve at least 10,000 shares of stock or $200,000 worth of bonds.

Fool’s School

Stocks for all ages

Conventional wisdom will have you shifting assets out of stocks and into bonds as you age and approach retirement. Don’t follow that blindly, though, as stocks still can serve older investors well.

The rationale for the rule is the stock market can be volatile, and retirees won’t want to have to sell some stocks after the market has swooned for income to pay their bills or otherwise support themselves. While younger investors simply can wait out downturns, retirees have less flexibility.

On the other hand, stocks tend to average significantly higher growth rates than bonds, so a sharp shift into bonds — or other “safer” investments such as certificates of deposit — really can slow your portfolio’s growth. (Stocks outperformed bonds in 96 percent of all 20-year holding periods between 1871 and 2012, and in 99 percent of all 30-year holding periods, said finance professor Jeremy Siegel).

Making matters worse, in periods of very low interest rates, many bonds won’t even keep up with inflation, so, during time the purchasing power of your money can shrink. Inflation has averaged 3 percent annually during long periods.

Then, there’s age. “About 1 out of every 3 65-year-olds today will live past age 90, and about 1 out of 7 will live past age 95,” said the Social Security Administration. If you retire at 62 and then live to 95, you’re looking at 33 years of retirement. A good portion of your assets could stay growing in stocks for at least the first 10 years of your retirement.

An old rule of thumb had you subtracting your age from 100 to see what percentage of your assets should be in stocks. So, if you were 65, you would have 35 percent in stocks. With people living longer, though, many advisers now suggest subtracting from 110 or 120; that would have a 65-year-old investing 45 or 55 percent of assets in stocks.

For more retirement guidance, try our “Rule Your Retirement” service at Fool.com/services. You also could consult a good financial adviser.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the 1930s, when the owner of a service station and motel in the South began cooking for travelers. Today, based in Kentucky, I encompass more than 48,000 restaurants in more than 145 countries and territories. My three main brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. My name and ticker symbol are what customers might think when they eat my fare. I debuted in China in 1987 and spun off my China division in 2016; it now boasts more than 8,600 locations. Once owned by PepsiCo, I was spun off in 1997. Who am I?

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

I trace my roots back to the 1946 founding of a small hardware store in North Carolina. I offered low prices by dealing directly with manufacturers instead of wholesalers, and my success enabled me to open more and more stores during time. I served more builders than do-it-yourself homeowners when I first went public. Today, with a market value recently about $75 billion, I serve more than 18 million customers per week, and I rake in more than $70 billion annually. I employ more than 310,000 people and sport more than 2,200 locations. I’m the ninth-largest retailer in the U.S. Who am I? (Answer: Lowe’s)

The Motley Fool Take

Aye, Robot

Wall Street didn’t like what it saw from the first-quarter earnings report of iRobot (Nasdaq: IRBT), maker of robotic Roomba vacuums, Braava mops and Terra lawn mowers. After revenue missed analysts’ expectations in late April, the market punished the stock, sending shares tumbling 23 percent. Long-term investors might want to treat this dip as a buying opportunity, though.

For one thing, revenue actually grew in the quarter by 9 percent year over year, and earnings surpassed expectations. Management noted stronger-than-expected demand for the high-end i7 and i7+ Roomba models in the U.S., despite recent price increases to help offset the effect of tariffs. It also touted a “very successful” launch during the quarter for the i7 and i7+ in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, Japan and China.

The recent stock price drop has had shares trading near a price-to-earnings ratio of 29, well below the five-year average of about 35.

IRobot has a massive addressable market — robotic vacuums recently controlled only about 23 percent of the high-end vacuum market — and plenty of room to grow. Its more than 200 U.S. patents and more than 400 international patents can further fuel innovation.

For investors who know enough to look beyond Wall Street’s overreactions and into the business’s fundamentals, iRobot looks like a great growth stock, especially at this price. (The Motley Fool owns shares of iRobot.)