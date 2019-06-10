'Pose' returns, more passionate than ever

Being over-the-top can be exhausting but exhilarating while it lasts. <strong>“Pose”</strong> (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA), arguably the most extravagant, passionate and strident series ever created, returns for a second season. The first season was honored with a Golden Globe nomination for best series. Having seen four episodes of the new “Pose,” the second helping seems even better.

For the uninitiated, “Pose” is set in the competitive trans and drag ball scene of the 1980s and early 1990s. Loosely based on the 1990 documentary “Paris Is Burning,” it explores subcultures within subcultures. To its poor and outcast characters, the gay characters depicted in “Tales of the City” seem like oppressive yuppies.

These performers, many homeless and at risk for AIDs, organize themselves into families and “houses” with strong, protective “mothers” to guide them. The houses meet at secretive balls to compete in “vogue-ing” competitions based on fashion shows. Creativity and audacity are paramount virtues.

The show really belongs to Pray Tell (Billy Porter), the balls’ ringleader, emcee and moral voice and elder of the demimonde. Dominique Jackson always brings a near-absurd ferocity to her part of house mother Elektra Abundance. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), her former protege, establishes a house (Evangelista) of her own and projects a more nurturing nature, essential to the protection of Angel Evangelista (Indya Moore), a naive beauty whose dreams of leaving the ball subculture and becoming a “real” fashion model.

The season begins at a time of promise and peril. Madonna’s hit “Vogue” has put their scene on the pop culture radar at exactly the same moment AIDS seems most deadly and incurable. Lush fashion balls and funeral services pass by in a dizzying blur. Look for Sandra Bernhard (“Roseanne”) as a nurse, AIDS activist and confidante to Pray Tell.

<strong>TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS</strong>

• In the 2019 documentary <strong>“Ice on Fire”</strong> (7 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) visionary environmentalists and scientists propose solutions to the effects of climate change.

• The new series <strong>“Cheerleader Generation”</strong> (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG) follows competitive squads from Kentucky’s Dunbar High School and the college team from Ole Miss, helmed by fierce coaches Donna Martin and Ryan O’Connor, respectively, who happen to be mother and daughter. In the first episode, Ryan discovers she’s about to make her rival a grandmother.

• A valuable source poses new perils on <strong>“Blood & Treasure”</strong> (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Kelsea Ballerini considers new words and music on <strong>“Songland”</strong> (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Contestants take a spin on the “new” game show <strong>“Press Your Luck”</strong> (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).