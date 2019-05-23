Afghanistan vet to speak at Courthouse

Memorial

Eric Peterson of Manteno, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, will be the keynote speaker at both the Memorial Gardens and Kankakee County Courthouse Memorial Day commemorations Monday.

The Memorial Gardens service will begin at 9 a.m. The cemetery is located on Route 17 east of Kankakee. The courthouse service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the north lawn.

Peterson is a graduate of Herscher High School who joined the Illinois Army National Guard when he was only 17. He was deployed to Afghanistan with his unit, Charlie Company, 1/178<sup>th</sup> Infantry, in 2008. The unit served as a security force for U.S. Aid in Mehtar Lam in Laghman Province, Eastern Afghanistan.

After Peterson’s military deployment, he became a trained paramedic. He returned to the combat zone five more times as a private contractor, serving as a medic.

“I always felt it was my duty to serve,” he says. His grandfather was in World War II and an uncle was in Vietnam.

Now, Peterson wants to bring vets together and to help those vets who have become homeless. He is working on a degree in psychology from Governors State, with a goal of helping vets.

His desire is to eventually have a fundraising event that will fund the construction of tiny homes that will supplement the Prince facility for homeless vets at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. The smaller homes, about 150 square feet, would serve as a transition for homeless vets trying to get back on their feet. He has seen such a program work in Racine, Wis.

Both Memorial Day events will be performed rain or shine. Please bring a folding chair if you need one. Marine veteran Stan Olenjack, the chair of the Kankakee County Veterans’ Assistance Commission, will be the master of ceremonies at both events.

At the courthouse ceremony, the veteran’s council, commanded by Stan Bobka of the Marine Corps League, will post the colors. Tim Rehmer will sing the national anthem, along with other vocals. He is the past commander of the St. George American Legion Post.

Deacon Joe Cotugno will give the invocation. There will be a roll call of those veterans who have died in the last year. Karen Smietanski of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission will supervise the laying of the wreaths. Dave Allen, commandant of the Marine Corps League, will lead the honor guard in firing the salute to the fallen. Taps will be played by Emma Caise, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student.