Aphria might be pick of the cannabis industry

<strong>Dear Mr. Berko:</strong> I’ve invested off and on in about a dozen pot stocks and lost money each time. I’ve been looking at Aphria for three months and can’t make up my mind. What do you think? <strong>— H.L., Wilmington, N.C.</strong>

<strong>Dear H.L.:</strong> I don’t know enough about the cannabis industry to pick a winning pot stock from the many hundreds trading between pennies and a few dollars. These issues are pushed by bucket-shop brokers whose commissions are 50 percent of what the stock sells for. Buyout and merger gossip is so capricious many pot stocks trade up or down by 50 percent on any buyout rumor. In fact, there’s a rumor Boeing might take over a pot company and pass out product to flyers on its 737 MAX.

But Ian Gendler at Value Line thinks he has a handle on Aphria (APHA-$7.75), which began trading on the Big Board last year, just before Thanksgiving. Homeported in Canada, APHA, via partners and distributors, cultivates, processes and distributes quality cannabis products to users in several countries. Its products are professionally and carefully cultivated in a high-tech, gleaming, 300,000-square-foot pot farm in Ontario. And unlike most penny pot stocks held together by flimsy business models and dog patch yokel CEOs in bib overalls, APHA might be one of the top guns in this industry. Its officers and directors are serious businessmen, it elects a legitimate board of directors, and it uses a respected accounting firm.

This year, APHA expects to put about $150 million of consistently high-class product on the market (many pot firms produce varying and undependable product quality) and should earn a clean dime per share or total net income of $25 million. That’s a 16 percent-plus net profit margin. Gendler reckons APHA can increase revenues in 2020 to $555 million and report a profit of $0.30 per share or a total net profit of $90 million. And a billion in revenues might be just a few years off.

According to the United Nations (which is an oxymoron), the global market for pot is $175 billion. There are more than 200 million adults (older than 21) using marijuana that’s cultivated in 130 countries, and it is the most widely illicitly produced drug on the planet. In June 2018, the U.N. declared cannabis an effective and “relatively safe drug.” And in the coming years, it’s hoped most countries will legalize pot, and then we can all get a bong.

I doubt APHA is going to knock your socks off and run to $30 or $40 per share this year or next. Green Growth Brands (GGBXF-$3.50) made a short run at Aphria last year at $8.75 per share and quickly was turned down. Still, Aphria has a strong 2019 cash flow of $0.15 per share and possibly $0.35 in 2020. Book value of $6.25 this year could top $6.90 next year, and return on total equity and total capital could triple to 4.5 percent in 2020 from 1.5 percent last year.

Long-term debt is expected to increase from $50 million to $60 million in 2020, which is about 3 percent of capitalization. However, management recently completed raising $300 million with a 5.25 percent convertible bond. Meanwhile, I’m surprised Quaker Impact Growth Fund and Quaker Small/Mid Cap own 80,000 shares and pleased to see S&P rates APHA a hold.

If you’re comfortable owning APHA, then pull the trigger. The longer you sit on the pot, the more difficult it will be to make a decision. Either do it or don’t. The IPO price was $10 per share in November, and since then, APHA has enjoyed a price range between $3.50 and $16.85. The only way to own this stock is as a long-term investor. I suspect in the next few years, APHA could be a $30 stock.