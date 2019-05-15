'Catch-22' debuts; 'Fleabag' returns

Director, producer and actor George Clooney takes a stab at <strong>“Catch-22,”</strong> streaming as a miniseries on Hulu.

Philosophizing bombardier Yossarian (Christopher Abbott) enlists in the Army Air Forces in the hopes his training will take so long he will miss the war entirely. He runs up against tyrannical officers, including Scheisskopf (Clooney) and cynical operators, including his friend Milo (Daniel David Stewart), who sees an opportunity to build a black-market empire.

Yossarian knows every bombing mission could mean his death. His terror increases every time Colonel Cathcart (Kyle Chandler) increases the minimum number of missions he must fly. Yossarian would feign madness to avoid duty, but for the Army’s “Catch-22,” which mandates someone who fakes insanity to get out of danger is most certainly sane.

Does “Catch-22” still speak to our times? A generation has grown up with a volunteer army, leaving many distanced from the military experience and perhaps feeling a bit nervous about ascribing self-serving cynicism to those in uniform.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The acclaimed series <strong>“Fleabag”</strong> enters its second season on Amazon Prime. Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the show and plays the title character, a woman in her late 20s who has plenty of issues with sex, her body and her family, and is all too willing to talk about them. In fact, she frequently turns to the camera and comments upon the very action we’re watching.

As this season begins, she’s trying to put her messy and promiscuous days behind her. But her attempts at virtue run aground when she develops a crush on the celibate Catholic priest (Andrew Scott) preparing the wedding of her passive-aggressive father and her former godmother (Olivia Colman, “Broadchurch,” “The Crown”).

The very busy Waller-Bridge promises us this is the last season of “Fleabag.” She also created “Killing Eve” and wrote its first season.

• Netflix’s spoof baking contest game show <strong>“Nailed It!”</strong> returns for a third season.

• Jane Pauley hosts <strong>“No Exit!”</strong> (8 p.m., CBS), a glance at commuter woes.

The Wright stuff on “Hawaii Five-0” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Liz scrambles to skirt disaster on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

“Megan and Harry Plus One” (7 p.m., CBS) profiles a royal family.

Guests checking in check each other out on “Paradise Hotel” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

Jane Pauley hosts “No Exit!” (8 p.m., CBS), a glance at commuter woes.