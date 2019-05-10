bones note

Dayna Hietyz, executice director of Kankakee Valley Park District:

A permanent fence will be erected.

"I want us to be respectful of this ground, since this people are buried. I want (people) to see in there but not go in there.

Rick Collins, superintendent of buildings and grounds and Hietz looked around the area. She believes the tombstone was not originally there. It looks out of place. She did not see any other tombstones.

Over on the River Road fields, Hietz said she has seen people standing on vehicle roof tops looking into the Kankakee State Hospital cemetery.

There are 160 acres with 30 beloning to the Kankakee Valley Airport.

Of the remaining 130 acres, 116 are rented for farmland.

"I was told when I stated it was sacred ground and I know now it is."

The family that owned the land deeded it to the state to be used for open space, and veterans of the Union Army could be buried there.

KVPD took ownership in 1999-2000. It can only be used for agriculture, recreation or open space, per the state.

Splasy Valley construction caused some to be concerned the site would be disturbed.

IDPH 125th

SIXTY-THREE YEARS AGO

IN PUBLIC HEALTH HISTORY

In the summer of 1939, an outbreak of typhoid fever swept through Manteno State Mental Hospital. The outbreak lasted through October and resulted in 453 cases of illness and 60 deaths.

The typhoid fever outbreak at Manteno was traced to contamination of the hospital’s water supply, which was drawn from local wells. Water samples from the wells were analyzed in the Department’s laboratories, and results indicated the water was possibly being polluted by leakage from the sewer system. Emergency chlorinating machines were installed to address the problem.

Laboratory examination of fecal specimens taken from employees and others at the institution revealed one of the kitchen employees was a typhoid carrier. Whether or not the carrier was responsible for the outbreak could not be determined.

A number of Department employees sent to Manteno in mid-August stayed for the duration of the outbreak. They not only helped care for the sick, but conducted an exhaustive study of the epidemic.

Of the 453 cases, nearly three-quarters were among mental patients in the hospital; the rest were among construction workers and hospital employees. The outbreak was the worst typhoid fever epidemic reported in the United States since 1925.

After the epidemic, the director of the Department of Public Welfare, A. L. Bowen, was indicted for neglecting his duty. He was later acquitted.