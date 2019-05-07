'Paradise Hotel' invites social media interaction

Fox careens into Summer Silly Season mode with <strong>“Paradise Hotel”</strong> (7 p.m., TV-14). A series best summed up by its pedigree, it’s described as “From the producers of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Jersey Shore.’”

For those who care, “Paradise” follows a group of extroverts looking for love after checking into a four-star resort. One guest will be asked to depart every week only to be replaced by a new player. Speaking of playing, viewers can help influence events by using social media.

Twenty years into our reality TV rut, the participants in these train wrecks are too young to ever have known entertainment not drenched in cynical charade. In a promotional clip for “Paradise,” one of the worthies stands shirtless before us and declares, “I’m ready to be swept off my feet. Love is priceless.” But he can’t even read the second line of the script without smirking.

We all know this is a rigged game and no one’s going to walk down the aisle and raise 2.3 kids behind a picket fence after meeting on “Paradise Hotel.” But now, we don’t even know whether “Paradise Hotel” is really a show or just an elaborate attempt for Fox to boost its presence on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter.

“Paradise” is hosted by Kristin Cavallari, described by Fox as a “television personality.” It doesn’t get more real than that.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Just as 20 years of reality TV have produced young people looking for “love” surrounded in air quotes, more than 20 years of “The Daily Show” have marinated political discourse in snark.

<strong>“Klepper”</strong> (9:30 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-14) embeds “Opposition” host Jordan Klepper with groups of political activists and like-minded people on the outskirts of the mainstream. During the course of the series, he’ll ride along, march the streets and even get arrested with folks protesting pipelines, open-carry enthusiasts and those protesting the deportation of veterans.

First up, Klepper enters the ring with a group of Texas veterans diagnosed with PTSD who work through their issues with some pretty serious grappling and body-slamming.

• The new series <strong>“Working the Room”</strong> (8 p.m., FYI) invites noted interior decorators to swoop in and rescue home renovators whose DIY approach has run amok.

• A blood donor arrives on <strong>“Grey’s Anatomy”</strong> (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar guest stars on <strong>“iZombie”</strong> (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• The fire takes its toll on <strong>“Station 19”</strong> (8 p.m. ABC, TV-14).

• Sandra and Kate clash on <strong>“For the People”</strong> (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).