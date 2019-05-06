Thoughtful 'Frontline' looks at US-China trade wars

Far from the wasteland of the American “news” business, <strong>“Frontline”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS) continues to fulfill its role as the first draft of history.

Tonight’s installment, “Trump’s Trade War,” offers a glance back at three years of spectacle and debate. “War” recalls how early, seemingly promising summits gave way to acrimony and reciprocal tariffs, threatening all-out trade war and worse.

It also features interviews with White House insider Steve Bannon and former economic adviser Gary Cohn, who represented opposite sides in a bitter debate about trade and nationalism.

The hourlong segment also recalls more than 30 years of statements from citizen Trump. In a very short space of time, “War” looks at the evolving relationship between the U.S. and Chinese economies and the complicated nature of their trade agreements.

The real story that emerges here is not really about Trump or his predecessors, or about “deals” between two nation-states. It depicts a rivalry between an American business system, driven by a need to maximize quarterly earnings, and a “Chinese Way” that has succeeded in long-range planning, leapfrogging from crude manufacturing in the 1980s to 5G technology today.

Excellent at examining recent history, I think this “Frontline” could use a longer vantage point, a historian’s view.

Bannon and others see the rivalry in terms of “war,” where only one winner emerges. How does today’s situation compare to the rivalry between Britain and Germany at the beginning of the 20th century? And how does it compare to the relative state of the American and British economies at the end of the 19th? One rivalry resulted in two world wars, the other in a special relationship.

I’d love to see historians discuss this.

All the same, this is a fascinating and sobering hour of television.

<ul><li>A rainy weekend at a beach house forces Bob to confront the misgivings of his new lover, Gwen’s enduring frustrations and his young daughter’s fears on a memorable episode of “Fosse/Verdon” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).</li></ul>

I can’t praise this series highly enough.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Christmas churns up emotions on “The Village” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>The documentary “Foster” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14) puts human faces on the failures of the foster care system.</li><li>A decorated agent hides many secrets on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).</li><li>Peggy brags about Mike on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).</li><li>Seven artists advance on a live helping of “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).</li><li>Pride’s mission to Moscow on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).</li><li>Max fights about insurance on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>“Texicanas” (9 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) puts a new spin on the “real housewives” routine.</li></ul>