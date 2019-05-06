'Lucifer' and Court TV return from the dead

Do we stream Netflix for its quality series such as “The Crown” and inventive fare including “BoJack Horseman”? Or for familiar, bingeable comfort food?

On a night filled with network season finales, Netflix brings back a defunct series. Fox canceled <strong>“Lucifer”</strong> for a good, old-fashioned reason: Its viewership declined in each of its three seasons.

Tom Ellis stars in this series based on a comic book character partially created by Neil Gaiman. Ellis plays the devil himself, who leaves the underworld to run a nightclub in L.A. and help the police solve crimes. Why, with all of the power in the universe at your disposal, would you choose to do that?

For all of its new series and ability to generate buzz about its dominant place in homes all across the world, Netflix finds itself in a curious spot. Many of its most-watched shows are still repeats of old network series. So, it adds “Lucifer” to “Friends,” “The Office” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Can a reboot of “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place” be far behind?

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Speaking of reboots, Court TV is back as a digital channel, offering gavel-to-gavel coverage of trials for true-crime obsessives.

Court TV came of age in the 1990s, the time of the trials of the Menendez Brothers and O.J. Simpson. Court TV was rebranded as TruTV in 2008 by Time Warner. Its new incarnation is owned by E.W. Scripps, which has bought the rights to the old network’s “greatest hits.”

Court TV’s return could be timely. Obsession with true crime has spiked of late. The ID Network consists of little else. Netflix gained viewers with its “Mind of a Murderer” series, and HBO won Emmys with “The Jinx,” a docuseries about Robert Durst that helped reopen a case against the allegedly murderous millionaire.

Hulu’s recent scripted series “The Act,” based on a true story of Munchausen syndrome by proxy leading to murder, ranks among that streaming service’s most popular offerings.