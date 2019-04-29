Kelly Clarkson hosts Billboard Awards

It’s hard to escape “American Idol” veterans this week. ABC aired a Queen special featuring 2009 “Idol” sensation Adam Lambert. Tonight, Kelly Clarkson, the very first “Idol” winner, hosts the <strong>2019 Billboard Music Awards</strong> (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). There, she’ll be serenaded by former “Idol” judge Paula Abdul. The ’90s pop siren will perform a medley of her hits.

Other highlights include the bestowing of this year’s Icon Award on singer Mariah Carey, who also will perform a medley of her popular songs. Other performers include Ciara, BTS, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly, the Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Halsey, Panic! at the Disco and Taylor Swift. Host Clarkson will sing a number or two as well.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A night of nonfiction offerings includes the third installment of a live <strong>“Nature”</strong> (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings), heralding the arrival of spring. Tonight’s finale focuses on rising temperatures and their effect on extreme weather events and plant growth.

• Military veterans share harrowing stories of liberating death camps in the documentary <strong>“Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses”</strong> (6 p.m., Discovery, TV-14). “Liberation” marks 74 years since the end of the war and the revulsion the world felt when places such as Auschwitz were retaken from the Nazis. It also marks the 25th anniversary of the Shoah Foundation, which has amassed more than 55,000 stories of survivors, liberators and witnesses to the Holocaust.

• Netflix begins streaming <strong>“Knock Down the House,”</strong> a documentary about four young women who decided to run for Congress, challenging entrenched incumbents. One woman, Cori Bush, a registered nurse, was galvanized by reaction to the police shooting of a neighbor. Paula Jean Swearengin had seen too many family members and neighbors suffer from the environmental effects of coal mining. Another, Amy Vilela, lost a loved one to a completely treatable medical condition and vowed to reform health care.

Of the four, only New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez managed to win her Democratic primary and claim victory in November. Her backstory as a bartender who had to work double shifts to keep her family’s home from foreclosure resonated with supporters old and young, who feel beleaguered by student debts, a lack of decent health care and stagnant wages.

This film represents only part of the media attention heaped upon Ocasio-Cortez since emerging. Some has been rapturous to the point of unrealistic, and other coverage has been rather ugly, reflecting poorly on her obsessive detractors. Ocasio-Cortez’s place as a media star is indisputable. Her success as a legislator remains to be seen. She’s been in Congress a whole four months.

• <strong>“Breakthrough: Ideas That Changed the World”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) reflects on the centuries-long fixation on robots.

• Viewers besotted with all things sceptered can subscribe to the streaming service True Royalty TV. Beginning today, it offers a film that gets right to the heart of the matter: <strong>“Meghan Markle: Inside the Wardrobe of a Princess.”</strong>

• A photographer’s (Daniel Kaluuya) visit to his girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents’ (Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford) house proves harrowing in the 2017 horror movie <strong>“Get Out”</strong> (6:30 p.m., FX, TV-MA), written and directed by Jordan Peele (“Twilight Zone”).

• Lucious’ past resurfaces on <strong>“Empire”</strong> (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Performance anxiety on <strong>“Star”</strong> (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• <strong>“NOVA”</strong> (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) airs a timely repeat: “Building the Great Cathedrals.”

• The team rebounds from a shocking murder on <strong>“Whiskey Cavalier”</strong> (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The Baron demands a tour of Staten Island on <strong>“What We Do in the Shadows”</strong> (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).